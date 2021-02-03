MedAvail to Present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company driving best in class medication adherence by embedding its pharmacy services directly into Medicare-focused clinics using its proprietary MedCenter solution, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.

MedAvail’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.medavail.com/.