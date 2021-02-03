NextGen Healthcare Ranked Number #1 EMR and Practice Management Solution in 2021 KLAS Report (Photo: Business Wire)

Determined by independent, comprehensive surveys of sophisticated practices across the U.S. including interviews and data compiled from websites and industry reports, the Best in KLAS designation is awarded to the solution that provides the utmost operational and clinical impact on healthcare providers.

NextGen Enterprise EHR and PM are time tested solutions that together create a seamless and personalized patient experience. On average, the platform currently supports over 100,000 caregivers and their more than 150 million patients. In December, the platform reached a milestone of powering over 1 million virtual visits in 2020.

NextGen Enterprise EHR offers an unparalleled provider and patient experience through configurability, flexibility and scalability. These foundational advantages continue to be top of mind to healthcare practices as they continue transforming clinical and operational processes to next generation models. NextGen Enterprise EHR continues to expand physician usability by offering point-of-care insights that give providers essential patient details about their treatment, personalized patient risk-scoring and gaps in care, as well as patient-specific prescribing, which all drive an optimal patient experience and better outcomes.

NextGen Enterprise PM provides the same foundational advantages as NextGen Enterprise EHR and together they form a true single patient record that supports a personalized patient experience. NextGen Enterprise PM is built to support organizations that demand enterprise-wide capabilities which can manage complex processes while maintaining a high-performing end user experience. With an integrated clinical and financial solution, providers can confidently deliver a seamless patient experience from appointment scheduling to payment collection.