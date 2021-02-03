 

Twist Bioscience Announces Executive Team Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced several senior management promotions and team expansion.

“Twist is growing at a significant rate, meeting and exceeding important milestones and building value. This can only be achieved with strong leadership and a dedicated workforce. The executive team promotions and additions announced today reflect the dedication of each person to Twist and their role in supporting our stakeholders,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

Executive Team Promotions and Additions

Siyuan Chen has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer in recognition for his leadership of the chemistry and biochemistry R&D efforts and interdisciplinary projects, as well as his strategic vision and implementation of both the SynBio and NGS product lines and conceptualizing Twist’s synthetic RNA controls for SARS-CoV-2. In this extension of his previous role, he will outline Twist’s technological vision and effectively implement technology strategies that bring competitive advantages to Twist from a product and market opportunity perspective.

Aaron Sato has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Twist Bioscience. In his new company-wide science leadership role, he will drive the creation of new custom protein and cell-based products stemming from Twist’s DNA synthesis platform, including high throughput IgG. In addition, he will continue in his operational role as CSO of Twist Biopharma, where he manages teams to discover and develop novel first-in-class antibody therapeutics for Twist and our partners.

Paula Green has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources (HR) to recognize her advancement of the HR function at Twist. In this role, she has developed strategy, implemented new programs to attract and retain employees worldwide, enhanced the employee healthcare benefits scheme, facilitated communication across internal teams, propagated and maintained Twist’s differentiated culture during a time of high growth, initiated a diversity and inclusion program, in addition to many other accomplishments over her tenure at Twist.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twist Bioscience Announces Executive Team Appointments Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced several senior management promotions and team expansion. “Twist is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2020
19.01.21
Twist Bioscience Signs Two Biopharma Technology Agreements to Enable Novel Therapeutics Discovery
14.01.21
Twist Bioscience Begins Shipping of Synthetic RNA Controls for UK Variant Strain of SARS-CoV-2
07.01.21
Twist Bioscience Supplies Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with Custom SARS-CoV-2 Synthetic RNA Controls