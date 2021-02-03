Twist Bioscience Announces Executive Team Appointments

“Twist is growing at a significant rate, meeting and exceeding important milestones and building value. This can only be achieved with strong leadership and a dedicated workforce. The executive team promotions and additions announced today reflect the dedication of each person to Twist and their role in supporting our stakeholders,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

Executive Team Promotions and Additions

Siyuan Chen has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer in recognition for his leadership of the chemistry and biochemistry R&D efforts and interdisciplinary projects, as well as his strategic vision and implementation of both the SynBio and NGS product lines and conceptualizing Twist’s synthetic RNA controls for SARS-CoV-2. In this extension of his previous role, he will outline Twist’s technological vision and effectively implement technology strategies that bring competitive advantages to Twist from a product and market opportunity perspective.

Aaron Sato has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Twist Bioscience. In his new company-wide science leadership role, he will drive the creation of new custom protein and cell-based products stemming from Twist’s DNA synthesis platform, including high throughput IgG. In addition, he will continue in his operational role as CSO of Twist Biopharma, where he manages teams to discover and develop novel first-in-class antibody therapeutics for Twist and our partners.

Paula Green has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources (HR) to recognize her advancement of the HR function at Twist. In this role, she has developed strategy, implemented new programs to attract and retain employees worldwide, enhanced the employee healthcare benefits scheme, facilitated communication across internal teams, propagated and maintained Twist’s differentiated culture during a time of high growth, initiated a diversity and inclusion program, in addition to many other accomplishments over her tenure at Twist.