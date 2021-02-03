Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Feb. 24, 2021

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Following the announcement, Horizon's management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial and operating results.

The live webcast and a replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.