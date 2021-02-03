 

Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Feb. 24, 2021

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Following the announcement, Horizon's management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial and operating results.

The live webcast and a replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



