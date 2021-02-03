 

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $220 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 21,999,960 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 2,869,560 units issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “EQHA.U” on January 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols ‘‘EQHA’’ and ‘‘EQHA.WS,’’ respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on healthcare services companies with enterprise values generally between $600 million and $1.25 billion. The Company is targeting the following focus areas within healthcare services: alternative-site providers and services, home care and hospice, payor services, behavioral health, dental, physical therapy and veterinary services.

Jefferies LLC and BTIG, LLC acted as joint book running managers.

Led by a management team with more than 50 years of collective experience in healthcare services operations, finance, and mergers and acquisitions, EQ Health’s leadership brings a highly successful track record of growth and value creation across multi-disciplined healthcare settings. EQ Health Acquisition Executive Chairman and Board Chair Lew Little is a premier operator with deep experience in identifying, building and creating significant value in healthcare services companies. Most recently, Little executed on more than $300 million in acquisitions at Covenant Physician Partners, a comprehensive provider of surgical services, anesthesia and physician practice management across the GI and Ophthalmology sectors sponsored by an affiliate of KKR & Co.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $220 Million Initial Public Offering EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 21,999,960 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 2,869,560 units issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update