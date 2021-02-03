EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $220 Million Initial Public Offering

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 21,999,960 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 2,869,560 units issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “EQHA.U” on January 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols ‘‘EQHA’’ and ‘‘EQHA.WS,’’ respectively.

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on healthcare services companies with enterprise values generally between $600 million and $1.25 billion. The Company is targeting the following focus areas within healthcare services: alternative-site providers and services, home care and hospice, payor services, behavioral health, dental, physical therapy and veterinary services.

Jefferies LLC and BTIG, LLC acted as joint book running managers.

Led by a management team with more than 50 years of collective experience in healthcare services operations, finance, and mergers and acquisitions, EQ Health’s leadership brings a highly successful track record of growth and value creation across multi-disciplined healthcare settings. EQ Health Acquisition Executive Chairman and Board Chair Lew Little is a premier operator with deep experience in identifying, building and creating significant value in healthcare services companies. Most recently, Little executed on more than $300 million in acquisitions at Covenant Physician Partners, a comprehensive provider of surgical services, anesthesia and physician practice management across the GI and Ophthalmology sectors sponsored by an affiliate of KKR & Co.