E.ON Relies on Medallia as Innovation Platform for Experience Management

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced its collaboration with E.ON. After the official takeover of innogy’s business activities on October 1, 2020, E.ON, the largest operator of energy networks in Europe, is leveraging Medallia as its platform for Experience Management in the Central EMEA region.

With the addition of innogy, E.ON plans to concentrate on its network and retail businesses. Given the increasing choice available to customers in the energy space it is particularly important for the company to maintain contact with existing customers and to stand out from the competition with particularly positive customer experiences. E.ON will continue the already-successful relationship between innogy and Medallia.

“This partnership is a great confirmation for our team. After the merger with innogy, we had the opportunity to show E.ON our strengths in Experience Management parallel to the service delivery of our existing solutions. We are confident that we will help E.ON understand its customers even better, to further increase customer satisfaction through targeted measures and thus deliver real added-value that will have a positive impact on their business. We look forward to working with E.ON,” said Agnieszka May-Sedowska, vice president North, DACH and Eastern Europe for Medallia.

“We appreciate the power of Medallia’s platform and professional service and look forward to further developing our CX program. The partnership is an important building block in our overall customer experience landscape,” said Simon McDonald of E.ON.

E.ON currently uses the Medallia Experience Cloud, which uses machine learning to visualize customer insights, Text Analytics to analyze written feedback, and the Medallia Voices App, which connects employees with customers. Half of E.ON’s regional businesses use the Medallia platform on a day-to-day basis and approximately one third of their employees log in on a weekly basis.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



