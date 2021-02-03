Box Announces Intent to Acquire E-Signature Innovator SignRequest

“The past year has fundamentally shifted the way we work, pushing businesses to move critical processes to the cloud. Streamlining digital transactions is integral to digitizing business and the e-signature category is ripe for disruption. We’re thrilled to welcome SignRequest to our team,” said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box. “For the past several years, we’ve been building the leading content cloud, enabling some of the world’s largest and most regulated organizations to secure, manage, and collaborate on their valuable information. Adding e-signature with Box Sign extends our vision for the content cloud and will help our customers accelerate their digital transformation."

Box, Inc. ( NYSE:BOX ) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Box will acquire SignRequest, a cloud-based electronic signature company. Box also previewed Box Sign, an e-signature capability that will be developed on SignRequest’s technology and natively integrated into Box. Box Sign is expected to be included in Box business and enterprise plans, enabling customers to modernize the way they work and digitize important processes, while ensuring their agreements can be securely managed and governed in the Box content cloud.

“The last year has shown us that we can effectively work virtually and that we don’t need to rely on in-person meetings to get business done,” said Geert-Jan Persoon, CEO of SignRequest. “Our mission is to build the most intuitive e-signature technology in the market and we are very excited to join the Box family to scale that vision in the enterprise. Marrying our powerful and affordable e-signature solution with Box’s enterprise-grade content platform will help digitize more transactions.”

Box Sign to streamline digital transactions

2020 marked an unprecedented transition in the way people live and work. Across every industry, the way businesses need to operate has increasingly moved online. Content underpins nearly all of mission-critical business processes, from closing deals with sales proposals and contracts, to getting new products to market faster with innovative designs and manufacturing specs, to securely onboarding new customers and employees.

More than 100,000 businesses, including 69% of the Fortune 500, already use Box to create, share, and govern their content in the cloud. The addition of SignRequest and introduction of Box Sign will make it easy for customers to have access to simple, secure electronic signatures natively integrated into Box where their content already lives.