 

CCC Information Services Inc. and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announce Business Combination, Creating Publicly Listed Leader Accelerating the Digital Transformation of the P&C Insurance Economy

CCC Information Services Inc. (“CCC”), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance economy, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group, today announced a definitive merger agreement has been entered into between Dragoneer and CCC’s parent holding company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be renamed CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

CCC’s mission-critical SaaS platform provides advanced AI, IoT, customer experience, and network management workflow solutions to the P&C insurance economy. CCC enables more than $100 billion of transactions annually among a vast ecosystem of interconnected businesses. CCC’s network includes thousands of customers including insurers, repair facilities, automotive manufacturers, parts suppliers, and other industry participants who leverage CCC’s platform to digitize operations, improve business performance, and power better decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing market. Under Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurthy, who will continue to lead the Company following the close of the transaction, CCC expects to report approximately $600 million of revenue in 2020 and has delivered a consistent track record of profitable revenue growth for 20+ years by focusing on delivering best-in-class innovations for its customers.

“Today is an exciting day for CCC as our return to the public markets provides us with additional sources of capital to accelerate innovation and increase the value we provide customers,” said Ramamurthy. “Throughout our history, CCC has developed pioneering technology solutions focused on enabling growth, increasing efficiency, and empowering new possibilities for all participants in the P&C insurance economy. We serve a large and interconnected market that is still in the early stages of digitizing its operations and is growing in complexity. We believe CCC is well positioned to support customer digitization in this dynamic market.”

