 

Vertiv Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before market open on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Category: Financial News



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertiv Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before market open on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Vertiv’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Vertiv Names Erin Dowd Chief Human Resources Officer
05.01.21
Vertiv Names Stephanie Gill Chief Legal Counsel