Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corporation

Payoneer Inc. (“Payoneer”), the global payment and commerce-enabling platform which powers growth for millions of digital businesses worldwide, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTOCU ) ("FTOC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization (the “Reorganization”). Upon closing of the reorganization, the newly created holding company will be renamed Payoneer Global Inc. and the combined company (the "Company") will operate as Payoneer, a U.S. publicly listed entity. The Company is expected to have an implied estimated enterprise value of approximately $3.3 billion at closing, based on current assumptions.

Payoneer’s mission is to democratize access to financial services and drive growth for digital businesses of all sizes from around the world. Payoneer was founded on the basis that technology and the internet were transforming commerce and making it possible for anyone anywhere to build and grow a digital business. Over the past 15 years, Payoneer has built a broad ecosystem that connects marketplaces, sellers, freelancers, gig workers, manufacturers, banks, suppliers, buyers and more into an integrated global platform. Payoneer’s secure, regulated platform offers a global, multi-currency account to businesses of any size around the world, enabling them to pay and get paid globally as easily as they do locally.

Building upon its meaningful brand, recognized and trusted by businesses all over the world, Payoneer has expanded its services to empower businesses to grow globally. Payoneer services include: Marketplace Payments; B2B Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable; Merchant Services; Working Capital; and Risk and Compliance Services.

“Technology is transforming commerce globally, bringing down borders and making it possible for entrepreneurs from all over the world to build a digital business,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “This new way of doing business requires a global financial platform built for the digital age. Payoneer’s purpose-built platform provides global connectivity with localized capabilities, layered on top of a robust and scalable compliance, risk and regulatory infrastructure. We are incredibly excited about the opportunity ahead and believe that our leading global platform, brand, product suite, and network create significant and sustainable competitive advantages, and that our multi-pronged growth strategy will deliver strong growth for years to come. We are thrilled to partner with Betsy Cohen and the FTOC team and are confident that we will benefit from their significant industry expertise as we embark on our journey as a public company.”