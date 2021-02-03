 

Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

Payoneer Inc. (“Payoneer”), the global payment and commerce-enabling platform which powers growth for millions of digital businesses worldwide, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU) ("FTOC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization (the “Reorganization”). Upon closing of the reorganization, the newly created holding company will be renamed Payoneer Global Inc. and the combined company (the "Company") will operate as Payoneer, a U.S. publicly listed entity. The Company is expected to have an implied estimated enterprise value of approximately $3.3 billion at closing, based on current assumptions.

Payoneer’s management team will continue to lead the Company. Payoneer has been backed by investments from TCV, Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), Viola Ventures, Wellington Management, Nyca Partners, Temasek and more.

Payoneer’s mission is to democratize access to financial services and drive growth for digital businesses of all sizes from around the world. Payoneer was founded on the basis that technology and the internet were transforming commerce and making it possible for anyone anywhere to build and grow a digital business. Over the past 15 years, Payoneer has built a broad ecosystem that connects marketplaces, sellers, freelancers, gig workers, manufacturers, banks, suppliers, buyers and more into an integrated global platform. Payoneer’s secure, regulated platform offers a global, multi-currency account to businesses of any size around the world, enabling them to pay and get paid globally as easily as they do locally.

Building upon its meaningful brand, recognized and trusted by businesses all over the world, Payoneer has expanded its services to empower businesses to grow globally. Payoneer services include: Marketplace Payments; B2B Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable; Merchant Services; Working Capital; and Risk and Compliance Services.

“Technology is transforming commerce globally, bringing down borders and making it possible for entrepreneurs from all over the world to build a digital business,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “This new way of doing business requires a global financial platform built for the digital age. Payoneer’s purpose-built platform provides global connectivity with localized capabilities, layered on top of a robust and scalable compliance, risk and regulatory infrastructure. We are incredibly excited about the opportunity ahead and believe that our leading global platform, brand, product suite, and network create significant and sustainable competitive advantages, and that our multi-pronged growth strategy will deliver strong growth for years to come. We are thrilled to partner with Betsy Cohen and the FTOC team and are confident that we will benefit from their significant industry expertise as we embark on our journey as a public company.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corporation Payoneer Inc. (“Payoneer”), the global payment and commerce-enabling platform which powers growth for millions of digital businesses worldwide, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU) ("FTOC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update