Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “ Common Share ”) and one half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $3.00 per share.

Titan Medical Inc. (“ Titan ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX:TMD ) ( Nasdaq:TMDI ), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, announced it has entered into an agreement with Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the “ Underwriter ”) to increase the amount of its previously announced “bought deal” offering. The Underwriter has now agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 8,335,000 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $2.40 per Unit (the “ Offering Price ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,004,000 (the “ Offering ”).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time, at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, an additional 1,250,250 Units would be purchased at the Offering Price, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $23,004,600 from the Offering and Over-Allotment Option .The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund the development of the Company’s robotic surgical technologies and for general working capital.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 23, 2021 or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In connection with the Offering the Underwriter will receive: (i) a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (including Units sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option); and (ii) that number of broker warrants equal to 7.0% of the Units sold under the Offering (including Units sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), each entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at US$3.00 for a period of 24 months after the Closing Date.