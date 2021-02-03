Cerence Receives Baidu Maps Award for Best Ecological Cooperation Developer of 2020

2020 marks the tenth anniversary of the ceremony, where Baidu honors outstanding partners and developers and expresses gratitude for their support and cooperation. Cerence is the only automotive company honored with this award, which was presented during the ceremony in Beijing, China.

BEIJING and BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it recently received the prestigious Best Ecological Cooperation Developer of 2020 Award at the Baidu Maps Annual Developer Ceremony. Baidu Map Open Platform is China's largest intelligent location service platform.

In mobility, maps are closely connected with peoples’ lives and are an indispensable part of driving. In 2020, Baidu Map Open Platform released a new map data service solution for automotive, including key features such as car navigation, autonomous driving, mobile connectivity, etc., to provide drivers with a smart mobility experience. With a strong AI and big data foundation, Baidu Map Open Platform has provided services to over 500,000 mobile applications in total, with 2 million registered developers.

The Cerence Automotive Platform integrates Baidu car map data service solution with Cerence’s advanced AI-powered automotive assistant. With the ever-increasing demand for smarter and more connected cars, accurate positioning and mapping information is key for drivers using the in-car navigation function. Baidu Maps’ open location service capabilities and rich geographic data are essential to provide drivers with a reliable and intelligent experience. Leveraging Cerence’s core capabilities in AI, natural language understanding, and multimodal interaction, the new, personalized connected map services will deliver more intelligent services to meet drivers’ needs.

“As the leader creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world, Cerence is honored to be recognized by Baidu as Best Ecological Cooperation Developer of the Year, an illustration of Cerence’s ability to successfully collaborate with consumer tech companies,” said Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “Today's drivers expect a truly smart mobility experience, and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with Baidu Map Open Platform to build a smart mobility ecosystem that provides drivers a safer and more enjoyable journey.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

