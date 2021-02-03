 

Workhorse Appoints Chris Nordh as VP of Commercial Development

Former Ryder System Inc. Senior Director of Advanced Vehicle Technology & Energy Products Brings International Advanced Vehicle Technology Experience to Position

Nordh Will Manage Sales, Create an Enablement Structure For Workhorse Channel Partners, and Develop Strategic Partnerships

CINCINNATI, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or the “Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced that automotive industry veteran Chris Nordh has joined the Company as VP of Commercial Development, a newly created role designed to augment and expand Workhorse’s sales and support infrastructure.

Formerly the Senior Director of Advanced Vehicle Technology & Energy Products with Ryder System Inc., Nordh led business strategy, product expansion and partnerships for Ryder in the area of next generation vehicle technology. With a background in leveraging the product and technology expertise of emerging EV original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), Nordh effectively created a multi-national OEM support system, experience which will be valuable in supporting Workhorse channel partners.

“Chris is a welcome addition to our leadership team, bringing extensive experience in scaling sales and support for Ryder and its many OEM partners, particularly in the EV field,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. “His deep advanced technology vehicle experience will be invaluable as we continue to build production of our C-Series 100% electric vehicles and expand our reach into new markets.”

“I believe strong service and support solutions are instrumental in creating a satisfied and, therefore, repeat customer base,” added Nordh. “Workhorse channel partners include some of America’s leading commercial vehicle distributors and service providers, deserving of a comprehensive enablement platform. Users should have a better and simpler vehicle experience in every way when choosing to go electric, and our goal is to make that a reality through smart solutions and strategic partnerships. Workhorse is positioned incredibly well, at a pivotal moment in time, and has the opportunity to radically optimize last mile delivery operations with its comprehensive product portfolio including the C-Series EVs, HorseFlyTM package delivery drone and connected software systems.”

