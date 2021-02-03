 

BOON to Announce Major Contract Start Date for DIOX+ $52M Revenue Stream

SACRAMENTO, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces that the company has reached an agreement to finalize a contract with a major manufacturer and distributor for its DIOX+ product. 

Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “Boon Industries has been in contract negotiations with a major distributor for the past 6 months and both parties will finalize the contract in the near future. The distributor is a manufacturer and contractor with various Armed Forces, sports, aviation, construction, corrections, manufacturing, factories, warehousing, logistics, special events, and so much more. Our DIOX+ will be a part of their manufactured product line that is designed and assembled in the U.S.A.”

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Contact:
Investor Relations
530-648-1333
Boon Industries, Inc.
www.boonindustries.com
admin@boonindustries.com




28.01.21
BOON Engages DiOx+ Broad-Spectrum Applications While Finalizing $52M Contract
20.01.21
BOON Moves Forward with Distribution Contracts $52M Annual Revenue Potential
14.01.21
UPDATE -- Boon Industries Chairman Letter - $25M Projection with DiOx+ Sales Underway