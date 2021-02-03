Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss New DMT Stroke Clinical Research Program Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD, PhD

The BioPub webcast will be held Wednesday February 3, 2021 hosted by Dr. KSS at Noon EST. The Company invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and the public to listen to the interview free of charge.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that Algernon’s CEO Christopher J. Moreau and CSO Dr. Mark Williams, will be discussing the Company’s New DMT Stroke Clinical Research Program on an upcoming BioPub webcast.

BioPub has been analyzing small-cap special situation biotech investments for seven years to readers in over 40 countries.



When: February 3, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

Topic: Algernon Welcomes DMT “The Spirit Molecule”

About BioPub

BioPub.co is a biotech investment discussion website. Our goal is to be the secret weapon and unfair advantage of every subscriber. What you will find is an education including interviews others don't get and presence at meetings others don't bother to attend. We promote what we consider best in class companies and follow them closely to ensure that management is executing their business plan faithfully and that development trials proceed as expected. We leverage the knowledge brought to the table by our professional members to see if the products being brought to market make sense financially in a world whose rules are changing daily.