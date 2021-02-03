 

FluroTech Provides Executive Update on Program Advancements

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), a leading developer of spectroscopy-based technology, together with FluroTest, LLC (“FluroTest”), a first-mover in surge-scale rapid antigen testing for the detection of COVID-19 and other pathogens, today announced that it is actively working and achieving major milestones as the Company prepares its application for emergency use authorization (“EUA”) with the FDA.

Key activity includes:

  • Clinical Trial Update: Advanced discussions are occurring daily with a notable, US-based healthcare system to begin significant clinical trials to determine the efficacy of the FluroTest Pandemic Defense System.
  • Company Amalgamation: FluroTech and FluroTest joint efforts and expressed interest to amalgamate and consolidate have accelerated since entering into a Letter of Intent with a majority of the other FluroTest shareholders in a transaction that, when completed, will result in the Company acquiring up to 95% of FluroTest in Q1 2021.
  • Coronavirus Variant Detection: Scientific team remains confident about the test detection capability for SARS-Cov-2 UK and South African variants.

Clinical Trial

FluroTest is in daily discussions with a major U.S. based healthcare system and finalizing plans to conduct clinical trials. FluroTest intends to complete a comprehensive and large-scale clinical trial to obtain the requisite data on its systems performance for EUA consideration. The company will update the market as appropriate.

“Team excitement and enthusiasm are running high this week,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest. “The opportunity to secure such a renowned clinical trial partner is an essential part of our plan to earn public trust and secure major contracts. As we take steps to formalize this mass trial engagement, our vision is to ultimately prove the efficacy of our system, which our proof-of-concept work has shown to be ‘unlike any other.’ This past week we saw Bill Gates calling for the development of a ‘mega test’ to help manage the next pandemic -- but following what I believe will be a highly successful clinical validation, our aim is to make a major impact on the one we’re currently living in.”

