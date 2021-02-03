 

Catalyst Biosciences Presents Pre-clinical SQ Treatment of Bleeds Data from its Marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) Program at the 14th Annual EAHAD Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today presented positive pre-clinical data from its Marzeptacog alfa (activated) – MarzAA, program, the Company’s subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered activated coagulation Factor VII (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding that is entering a Phase 3 registration trial. The data were presented by Tom Knudsen, D.V.M., Ph.D., vice president of translational research and Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M., chief medical officer in poster sessions at the virtual 14th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD).

The poster, “Subcutaneous Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) is Effective for On-Demand Treatment of Spontaneous Bleeding in Hemophilia A (HA) Rats,” showed that SQ MarzAA was superior to vehicle (p=0.007) and effective for the management of spontaneous mild, moderate, and severe bleeding in HA rats. Notably, the rats have a human-like bleeding phenotype and most rats needed only a single SQ dose of MarzAA to achieve efficacious bleeding control.

The poster, “Subcutaneous Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) is Effective for On-Demand Treatment in Dogs with Hemophilia A,” demonstrated that SQ MarzAA appeared to be consistently effective as an on-demand treatment of spontaneous bleeding in dogs with Hemophilia A. SQ MarzAA treatment rapidly improved all parameters of the thromboelastography (TEG), controlled bleeding, and improved the general condition of the dogs. TEG normalized in 3 of 5 dogs, was confounded by canine FVIII administration in one dog, and did not respond in another dog despite rapid cessation of bleeding. TEG R-time shortened to the same or shorter time than high dose (270 g/kg) intravenous NovoSeven.

“In hemophilia, spontaneous bleeding can occur even on prophylaxis, and there is a need for a safe and effective treatment that can be easily administered subcutaneously to manage breakthrough bleeding. The pre-clinical data we presented at EAHAD showed efficacy in controlling spontaneous bleeding," said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst. “We are dedicated to developing meaningful SQ therapy options for individuals living with hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catalyst Biosciences Presents Pre-clinical SQ Treatment of Bleeds Data from its Marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) Program at the 14th Annual EAHAD Congress SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today presented positive pre-clinical data from its Marzeptacog alfa (activated) – MarzAA, program, the Company’s subcutaneously (SQ) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus