Catalyst Biosciences Presents Pre-clinical SQ Treatment of Bleeds Data from its Marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) Program at the 14th Annual EAHAD Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today presented positive pre-clinical data from its Marzeptacog alfa (activated) – MarzAA, program, the Company’s subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered activated coagulation Factor VII (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding that is entering a Phase 3 registration trial. The data were presented by Tom Knudsen, D.V.M., Ph.D., vice president of translational research and Howard Levy, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., M.M.M., chief medical officer in poster sessions at the virtual 14th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD).



The poster, “Subcutaneous Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) is Effective for On-Demand Treatment of Spontaneous Bleeding in Hemophilia A (HA) Rats,” showed that SQ MarzAA was superior to vehicle (p=0.007) and effective for the management of spontaneous mild, moderate, and severe bleeding in HA rats. Notably, the rats have a human-like bleeding phenotype and most rats needed only a single SQ dose of MarzAA to achieve efficacious bleeding control.