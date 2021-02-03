TransUnion Taps Nielsen AdTech Veteran Jessica Hindlian to Lead Channel Partnerships for Media Vertical and Marketing Solutions

As data and identity become more central to marketing activation, Hindlian will focus on establishing partnerships across the industry to enhance TransUnion’s ability to serve its media and entertainment customers. She also will lead the strategy and execution of the company’s increased direct connectivity with leading media companies and across the advertising ecosystem.

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Jessica Hindlian has joined the company’s marketing solutions and media vertical as vice president of channel partnership and sales implementation. Hindlian joins TransUnion from Nielsen, where she served as senior vice president of product management.

“Jessica brings with her a wealth of knowledge in building advanced video solutions and understands the requirement of an accurate and comprehensive identity foundation to drive addressability and scale across streaming media campaigns in particular,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president of marketing solutions and head of media vertical at TransUnion. “Her expertise and passion in designing solutions that leverage identity graphs to resolve disparate data and ensure scalable connectivity will be the paramount advantage she brings to our customers.”

At Nielsen, Hindlian focused on building out the company’s advanced video advertising platform for linear and CTV while also supporting its beta and commercial launches. Prior to her work at Nielsen, Hindlian helped lead strategic business and partnership development across the TV and ad tech ecosystems at LiveRamp. Her emphasis was on building future-facing workflows that helped bring improved connectivity and technology to the TV business. She also has served as senior director of business development at TiVo, where she incubated and created new joint data products with partners to fuel full spectrum attribution analytics.



“TransUnion’s growth in the ad tech industry in recent years, particularly with identity-enabled marketing, has been impressive and I’m excited to leverage my expertise to establish more partnerships that will best serve our media and entertainment customers,” said Hindlian. “As the industry moves beyond the cookie, and with the ever-increasing connectedness of the home, the technology and partnerships we build will help enable a new architecture the industry needs to get closer to a true omnichannel view of customers.”

