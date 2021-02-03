 

UNITY Biotechnology Reports Granting of New Employment Inducement Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that from January 19, 2021 through February 2, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) granted 4 new employees stock-based awards covering an aggregate of 453,000 shares of UNITY common stock, including options to purchase an aggregate of 453,000 shares of UNITY common stock. The stock-based awards were granted pursuant to the UNITY 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, as amended, which was approved by the Board in March 2020 to provide for grants to newly hired employees as a material inducement for them to commence employment with UNITY in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Rule 5635(c)(4).

About UNITY
UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. 

CONTACT: Media
Canale Communications
Jason Spark
jason.spark@canalecomm.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UNITY Biotechnology Reports Granting of New Employment Inducement Awards SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that from January 19, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
UNITY Biotechnology Appoints Mike Sapieha, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Advisor

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.11.20
1
Unity to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging