Soil Geochemistry on Wabash Delineates Stratiform Copper-Silver Anomalies over >7km

The main anomaly that connects the Cloutier and the Lapointe areas where most of the work was completed in the summer and subsequently in November of 2020, is well over 5km long and is parallel to the main foliation and stratigraphy. The strongest anomaly in the Lapointe area is 750m SE of the Kintavar workings which would make this a high priority target area for this summer’s work program.

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “ Corporation ” or “ Kintavar ”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the results of its geochemical soil survey that was completed over the Wabash copper-silver property in the fall of 2020.

The strongest anomaly on the property is in the Richer area where limited historical work was completed and no work by Kintavar exploration team was completed to date. The Richer anomaly is approximately 2km long. The area between Lapointe and Richer was not included in the top priority soil sampling program that was completed in 2020 and therefore will be priority sampled this spring. In addition, three new anomalous areas were identified which will be further investigated this summer.

Soil geochemistry further demonstrated the best correlations with copper at Wabash are silver (Ag), bismuth (Bi), manganese (Mn) and to a lesser extent zinc (Zn), lead (Pb) and cobalt (Co), all typical of a stratiform copper mineralization signature. Based on this detailed geochemical study and its conclusions, the various soil surveys from the Mitchi project are being re-interpreted in preparation for the summer work program.

The Corporation is now awaiting the results of the geophysical induced polarization survey (IP), that was completed only in January, in order to combine it with the geochemical survey results and would generate high priority targets and additional structural data on the Wabash geology. In addition, assays are pending for the grab and channel samples from the trenches that were completed in November 2020. All the data will be used to generate first high priority drilling targets on the property.

“This thorough soil geochemical survey and data treatment allowed us to get a different perspective of stratiform units in the Grenville. Our surface exploration footprint for the upcoming summer program will be more than twice as large as anticipated. Being able to compare the Wabash geochemical signature to that of the world class African stratiform deposits is another testament to the success of our exploration team. To do that in the difficult high grade metamorphic conditions of the Grenville is even more impressive. We are looking forward to receiving all the remaining results and to proceed with initial drilling and the associated summer work programs on the Wabash project.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.