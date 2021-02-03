 

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Data for its Chronic Hepatitis B Drug Candidates at the 30th Annual Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company will deliver four poster presentations at the 30th Annual Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL), taking place virtually from February 4 through February 6, 2021.

“We are proud to show progress for two of our clinical candidates from our chronic hepatitis B portfolio,” said Aligos CEO Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA. “Both candidates are currently being evaluated in Phase 1a/b umbrella studies where we will evaluate each for antiviral activity in CHB patients following demonstration of safety and tolerability in healthy volunteers. These trials are part of a larger plan to develop highly effective treatments using combinations of multiple novel drugs from our portfolio. We look forward to advancing our other lead candidates targeting other viral mechanisms of action into the clinic alongside ALG-010133 and ALG-000184.”

Three of the presentations highlight encouraging data from Aligos’ two most advanced CHB candidates for development toward a combination therapy for chronic hepatitis B (CHB): STOPS (ALG-010133), a proprietary oligonucleotide designed to inhibit hepatitis B virus (HBV) S-antigen (or HBsAg) replication, and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator (CAM), designed to inhibit HBV replication.

The first presentation, titled “Preclinical Efficacy and Pharmacokinetics of ALG-010133, an S-Antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS) for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB)”, demonstrated that Aligos’ lead STOPS candidate inhibited S-antigen release from cells in several lines of human hepatocytes. In vivo, ALG-010133 demonstrated high, rapid and sustained exposure in the liver following single subcutaneous injections given to nonclinical species, predicting once-weekly dosing in humans. Further, a nonclinical multiple dosing study in which animals were given three weekly subcutaneous doses demonstrated sufficient concentrations in the liver sufficient for projected efficacy in human CHB patients. Together, the combination of excellent in vitro efficacy and a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in vivo has justified ALG-010133’s progression to a Phase 1a/b trial for evaluation as a potential treatment for CHB.

