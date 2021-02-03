Aligos Therapeutics Presents Data for its Chronic Hepatitis B Drug Candidates at the 30th Annual Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company will deliver four poster presentations at the 30th Annual Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL), taking place virtually from February 4 through February 6, 2021.



“We are proud to show progress for two of our clinical candidates from our chronic hepatitis B portfolio,” said Aligos CEO Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA. “Both candidates are currently being evaluated in Phase 1a/b umbrella studies where we will evaluate each for antiviral activity in CHB patients following demonstration of safety and tolerability in healthy volunteers. These trials are part of a larger plan to develop highly effective treatments using combinations of multiple novel drugs from our portfolio. We look forward to advancing our other lead candidates targeting other viral mechanisms of action into the clinic alongside ALG-010133 and ALG-000184.”