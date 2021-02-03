At an extraordinary general meeting, Agillic implements changes to the board of directors and issues new warrants 

On the extraordinary general meeting 3 February 2021, Michael Moesgaard Andersen was elected as a new member of Agillic's board of directors. At the same time, Casper Moltke-Leth stepped down from the board of directors.

Copenhagen – 3 February 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company announces, that it has elected Michael Moesgaard Andersen as a new member of the board of directors and extended its shared-based incentive program with 558,700 new warrants

Further, the board of directors was authorised to issue 558,700 new warrants to the Company’s executive board, employees and consultants.

Says Johnny Henriksen, chair of Agillic: "I am delighted to announce that Michael Moesgaard will join the board of directors and that Agillic has extended the Company's current warrant program as part of the Company's new strategy reboot 2.1. A key element in the strategy itself is a desire to retain critical competencies in Agillic's organisation. The program incentivises the Executive Management team, key employees and consultants. I am satisfied that the new issue has received full support at the extraordinary general meeting 3 February 2021."

The terms and conditions for the share-based incentive program

Each granted warrant gives the warrant holder a right, but not an obligation, to acquire one share of nominally DKK 0.10 in the Company for a price of DKK 23.1

The warrants will be allocated over a period from 1 October 2021 to 1 October 2024

The warrants include conditions on accelerated vesting in case of an Exit, e.g. change of control, take-over bid, merger etc.

The warrants can be exercised ordinarily in the period 1 April 2025 to 30 April 2025

The Company's liquidity is unchanged

Provided that all the warrants are allocated and exercised, the dilution effect is 5.3%.

Please, find the minutes from the extraordinary general meeting here .

The specific terms of warrants issued by the Company can be found in the Articles of Association appendix 3.5, an integral part of the Company’s articles of association .

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 25 16 21 03

bent.faurskov@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF

Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte

+ 45 20 72 02 00

jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 3 February 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachment