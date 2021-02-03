 

At an extraordinary general meeting, Agillic implements changes to the board of directors and issues new warrants 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Announcement no. 7 2021

Copenhagen – 3 February 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company announces, that it has elected Michael Moesgaard Andersen as a new member of the board of directors and extended its shared-based incentive program with 558,700 new warrants


 On the extraordinary general meeting 3 February 2021, Michael Moesgaard Andersen was elected as a new member of Agillic's board of directors. At the same time, Casper Moltke-Leth stepped down from the board of directors.

Further, the board of directors was authorised to issue 558,700 new warrants to the Company’s executive board, employees and consultants.

Says Johnny Henriksen, chair of Agillic: "I am delighted to announce that Michael Moesgaard will join the board of directors and that Agillic has extended the Company's current warrant program as part of the Company's new strategy reboot 2.1. A key element in the strategy itself is a desire to retain critical competencies in Agillic's organisation. The program incentivises the Executive Management team, key employees and consultants. I am satisfied that the new issue has received full support at the extraordinary general meeting 3 February 2021." 

The terms and conditions for the share-based incentive program

  • Each granted warrant gives the warrant holder a right, but not an obligation, to acquire one share of nominally DKK 0.10 in the Company for a price of DKK 23.1
  • The warrants will be allocated over a period from 1 October 2021 to 1 October 2024
  • The warrants include conditions on accelerated vesting in case of an Exit, e.g. change of control, take-over bid, merger etc.
  • The warrants can be exercised ordinarily in the period 1 April 2025 to 30 April 2025
  • The Company's liquidity is unchanged
  • Provided that all the warrants are allocated and exercised, the dilution effect is 5.3%.

Please, find the minutes from the extraordinary general meeting here.

The specific terms of warrants issued by the Company can be found in the Articles of Association appendix 3.5, an integral part of the Company’s articles of association.

 

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 25 16 21 03
bent.faurskov@agillic.com

 

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. 

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 3 February 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

At an extraordinary general meeting, Agillic implements changes to the board of directors and issues new warrants  Announcement no. 7 2021 Copenhagen – 3 February 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company announces, that it has elected Michael …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus