 

NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of January 2021. At January 31, 2021, the company reported 11,905 loans in default and a default rate of 2.90%.

        Default Activity as of:
    3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 1/31/2021
Number of loans in default (1)   1,449 10,816 13,765 12,209 11,905
Default rate (2)   0.38% 2.90% 3.60% 3.06% 2.90%


      New Insurance Written During:
    Quarter
Ended
3/31/2020 		Quarter
Ended
6/30/2020 		Quarter
Ended
9/30/2020 		Quarter
Ended
12/31/2020 		Month
Ended
1/31/2021
Weighted average composition            
FICO   757   762   764   761   756  
Loan-to-value (LTV)   91.3 % 90.7 % 90.7 % 90.9 % 90.9 %
Debt-to-income (DTI)   34.4 % 33.3 % 32.8 % 33.2 % 33.6 %
             
In-focus risk segments            
95.01-97.0% LTV   6.4 % 4.2 % 3.2 % 9.5 % 9.2 %
<680 FICO   1.9 % 1.0 % 0.7 % 1.0 % 1.4 %
>45% DTI   10.3 % 7.0 % 4.9 % 6.1 % 6.5 %
Layered risk (3)   0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 %

(1)  Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for January 2021 EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of January 2021. At January 31, 2021, the company reported 11,905 loans in default and a default rate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 16, 2021