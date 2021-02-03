NMI Holdings, Inc. Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for January 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported selected operating statistics for the month of January 2021. At January 31, 2021, the company reported 11,905 loans in default and a default rate of 2.90%.

New Insurance Written During: Quarter

Ended

3/31/2020 Quarter

Ended

6/30/2020 Quarter

Ended

9/30/2020 Quarter

Ended

12/31/2020 Month

Ended

1/31/2021 Weighted average composition FICO 757 762 764 761 756 Loan-to-value (LTV) 91.3 % 90.7 % 90.7 % 90.9 % 90.9 % Debt-to-income (DTI) 34.4 % 33.3 % 32.8 % 33.2 % 33.6 % In-focus risk segments 95.01-97.0% LTV 6.4 % 4.2 % 3.2 % 9.5 % 9.2 % <680 FICO 1.9 % 1.0 % 0.7 % 1.0 % 1.4 % >45% DTI 10.3 % 7.0 % 4.9 % 6.1 % 6.5 % Layered risk (3) 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 %

(1) Loans are considered to be in default as of the payment date at which a borrower has missed the preceding two or more consecutive monthly payments