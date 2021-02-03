REPEAT -- Metallica Metals Details Its Exploration Plans for the Starr Gold-Silver Project, Thunder Bay Mining District

 

Metallica Metals Details Its Exploration Plans for the Starr Gold-Silver Project, Thunder Bay Mining District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) (OTC: MTALF) (FWB: SY7P) (the “Company” or “Metallica Metals”) is pleased to discuss its Starr gold-silver project (“Starr” or the “Project”) and exploration plans for this Project during the 2021 field season. The Project, which the Company has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, covers a large land position of 5,991 hectares that includes several high-grade gold and silver occurrences within a 20 km long segment of the southwestern section of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The Project is accessible year-round by highway and logging roads and is located in close proximity to the Moss Lake gold deposit owned by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. and the Huronian Gold Property owned by Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of Metallic Metals’ Starr gold-silver project with respect to adjacent properties including the Moss Lake gold deposit (data sources: 2013 NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Moss Lake Project – see further reference details below; Kesselrun Resources October 7, 2020 news release)
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46cb3098-b639-4898 ...

The adjacent Moss Lake gold deposit hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 39,797,000 tonnes grading 1.1 g/t Au for 1,377,300 contained ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 50,364,000 tonnes grading 1.1 g/t Au for 1,751,600 contained ounces of gold, and is currently under care and maintenance (source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Moss Lake Project with an effective date of May 31, 2013 and filed on SEDAR under Moss Lake Gold Mines Ltd., now Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.). Readers are cautioned that mineralization and mineral resource estimates on adjacent and/or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Starr Project (please refer to additional cautionary statements below).

Starr Project Exploration Plans:

Metallica Metals plans to focus its initial exploration efforts on three historical high-grade gold and silver mineral occurrences within the Starr Project as detailed below and shown in Figure 2:

  • The Lakeshore Showing was discovered in 1934 and worked sporadically by companies including Hemlo Gold Mines, Band-Ore Resources, Benton Resources, and Teck Cominco. Gold is hosted by a vertically dipping quartz vein, approximately 25 cm in width and striking N90E, which contains minor pyrite along with gold-silver tellurides. A 423 kg bulk sample was collected in 1999 from selectively sampled high grade vein material and returned a weighted average grade of 356.3 g/t Au and 850 g/t Ag (source: Mineral Deposit Inventory for Ontario MDI000000001080 – Cunniah Lake Gold Occurrence 2011 and Lakeshore Gold Occurrence 2014). In addition, limited diamond drilling was completed on the Lakeshore Showing by Whalen Resources Ltd. in 1999 with one drilling intercept encountering 25.5 g/t Au and 92.0 g/t Ag over 1.1 m near surface (source shown above). No follow-up drilling has been completed since.
  • The Starr Zone was discovered in 1991 by Wye Resources. Significant exploration work has been completed since then including ground magnetic and induced polarization (IP) surveys, geological mapping, trenching, channel sampling, and diamond drilling. Gold is found both in albitized metavolcanics where hydrothermal pyrite is associated with disseminated gold as well as within quartz veins where higher grade gold has been identified. Significant drilling intercepts include 5.69 g/t Au over 20 m (Teck Cominco, 2006) and 5.51 g/t Au over 8.2 m (Benton Resources, 2012) (source: Mineral Deposit Inventory for Ontario MDI000000001717 – Starr Zone 1991). No follow-up drilling has been completed since.
  • The Powell Zone was discovered in 1934 by the Powell Brothers (prospectors) of Saganaga Lake. Numerous exploration programs have been completed since then including stripping, mapping, channel sampling, ground and airborne geophysics, and diamond drilling. A gold-bearing quartz vein striking 40-55 degrees, varying in width from 0.9 to 6 m, has been exposed over a strike length of 121 m. Gold mineralization has been identified in a thick stratigraphic tuffaceous sequence with significant carbonate and silica alteration. Drilling by Benton Resources in 2009 returned drilling intercepts up to 2.5 g/t Au over 4.25 m and 2.3 g/t Au over 4.85 m (source: Mineral Deposit Inventory for Ontario MDI52B07SW00007 – Powell Occurrence 1934). No follow-up drilling has been completed since. 

Figure 2: Location of significant gold and silver mineral occurrences within the Starr Project

