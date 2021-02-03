REPEAT -- Metallica Metals Details Its Exploration Plans for the Starr Gold-Silver Project, Thunder Bay Mining District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) (OTC: MTALF) (FWB: SY7P) (the “Company” or “Metallica Metals”) is pleased to discuss its Starr gold-silver project (“Starr” or the “Project”) and exploration plans for this Project during the 2021 field season. The Project, which the Company has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, covers a large land position of 5,991 hectares that includes several high-grade gold and silver occurrences within a 20 km long segment of the southwestern section of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The Project is accessible year-round by highway and logging roads and is located in close proximity to the Moss Lake gold deposit owned by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. and the Huronian Gold Property owned by Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (Figure 1).



Figure 1: Location of Metallic Metals’ Starr gold-silver project with respect to adjacent properties including the Moss Lake gold deposit (data sources: 2013 NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Moss Lake Project – see further reference details below; Kesselrun Resources October 7, 2020 news release)

