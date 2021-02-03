 

XERI Nano-Lubricants Demonstrate Dramatic Anti-Friction Effect in Initial Automobile Testing

Noted Improvement in Fuel Efficiency, Performance and Engine Wear.
Xeriant Expects Significant Revenue, Sales Beginning in 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that Xeriant Europe s.r.o., its strategic alliance partner in the Czech Republic, has demonstrated a dramatic reduction in friction by its eco-friendly XERI-MC and XERI-L nano-lubricant products in automobiles, adding to its ever-expanding list of successful tests in applications across a variety of industries.

Based on early results from tests by three automobile development partners in Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic, which began last year, XERI brand lubricants have shown a reduction in maintenance and improvements in power output, noise, emissions and fuel efficiency.

Henry Biza, CEO of Xeriant Europe, commented, “Our next-generation, XERI brand lubricants have been remarkably effective and versatile, outperforming the capabilities of other automotive lubricants in engines and other mechanical components, particularly in harsh environmental conditions. We expect to see similar results in other industries such as mining and manufacturing as well as in other modes of transportation. We currently have tests underway in 16 countries around the world.”

Developed in 2020, XERI brand nano-lubricants represent a sea change in lubricants technology and could become a significant player in the growing specialty automotive lubricants segment of the estimated US$77.9 billion automotive lubricants market, as reported by Research and Markets.

“XERI effectively addresses the growing multi-billion-dollar demand for sustainable automotive lubricants which is only one part of the entire transportation-related lubricants market,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant Aerospace.

About Xeriant Europe

Xeriant Europe s.r.o., headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, was founded with the purpose of uncovering leading-edge green technologies with applications in aerospace, primarily from the Czech Republic, and promoting them on the world market, especially in the U.S. The company’s focus is on unique products that are either already being sold or are close to commercialization.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

