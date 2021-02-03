Vystar Partners with Corrie MacColl For Market Development, Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution of Vytex Deproteinized Latex

Corrie MacColl to produce Vytex from world’s largest rubber plantation

Worcester, MA and Norfolk, VA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has selected Corrie MacColl Limited, (CMC) a subsidiary of global natural rubber (NR) supply chain manager Halcyon Agri , as its exclusive global partner for all aspects of product market development and distribution of patented Vytex deproteinized latex. The three-year agreement is effective immediately and auto renews annually for successive one year terms, unless terminated by either party.

Horst Sakreida, CEO of Corrie MacColl North America, stated, “We champion sustainability across the natural rubber industry, highlighted in the turnaround of our Cameroon plantations which we acquired four years ago. Today Corrie MacColl produces 100% traceable, third-party certified rubber, in line with our Sustainability Policy developed under the guidance of leading international NGOs. We have extensive insight into our carbon output and work with civil society in reducing this.”

He added, “As part of CMC’s corporate strategy to drive innovation and sustainability across the natural rubber industry, we anticipate that raw liquid latex from our Cameroon plantations will in the future be processed into eco-friendly Vytex latex, which has all the advantages of latex, plus the added benefits of a healthier, purer product with improved strength, durability and flexibility. The synergies are strong and vital.”

Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO, said, “Tapping the global market development and distribution capabilities of Corrie MacColl provides us with an extensive reach that would take decades to establish on our own. As the recognized leader in the latex market segment, Corrie MacColl will be introducing Vytex to customers worldwide, which is expected to add shareholder value to Vystar without the expense of maintaining our own sales force and distribution network. Corrie MacColl are also leaders in the dry rubber marketplace, which we expect to enter with our newest, sustainable applications of Vytex for end products such as tires, bonding components, films, etc. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”