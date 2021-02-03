 

CHF Solutions Submits Patent Application for New and Improved Diagnostic Parameters to Support Hemodynamic Stability

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the submission of a patent application to increase monitoring capabilities with its Aquadex SmartFlow system. The new technology is intended to provide clinicians with additional patient output data to inform treatment approaches and improve patient outcomes.

Aquadex SmartFlow currently provides critical patient information to assist clinicians in the precise delivery of ultrafiltration therapy. The new innovations included in this patent application will improve key diagnostic information to support hemodynamic stability in patients. The non-invasive technology provides accurate and more timely cardiovascular parameters for metrics such as systemic vascular resistance and hematocrit in an intuitive presentation.

“At CHF Solutions, we continue to invest in technological advancements that have a meaningful impact for patients and clinicians,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “Clinicians rely on us to provide intuitive technology that helps them make the smartest decisions for their patients, which is why we continuously work on improvements that expand capabilities and foster confidence in our ultrafiltration therapy. This patent application is the first step to offering new and improved metrics that indicate a change in the fluid management approach may be warranted.”

Fluid overload is a major issue among critically ill children and adults and contributes to increased length of hospitalizations and readmissions.1 Ultrafiltration with Aquadex is associated with a higher cumulative fluid loss, higher net fluid loss and greater relative reduction in body weight when compared to pharmacologic therapy.2

About CHF Solutions
CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

