Enphase Energy and Momentum Solar Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Momentum Solar, a top U.S. residential solar contractor and an Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company, will now promote and install Enphase Storage systems in addition to Enphase Solar systems as their all-in-one home energy management solution to homeowners. Momentum Solar currently serves customers throughout the US with operations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, California, and Nevada.



“Momentum is proud to expand its strategic partnership with Enphase into home energy storage, offering our customers a unified platform designed for safe, reliable, and uninterrupted power,” said Arthur Souritzidis, CEO of Momentum Solar. “Energy storage has become a standard component of smart homes, and with Enphase Storage we can design and install these systems faster and deliver a great customer experience. We see tremendous growth potential in our solar and storage business through the partnership with Enphase, and we look forward to continued success together."

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage option that provides a complete AC solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase Encharge storage systems also feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safe operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase Storage systems are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their solar and storage systems through the Enphase Enlighten mobile app, including the ability to go off-grid from the app. Encharge storage systems offer the confidence and convenience of a maintenance-free battery system, over-the-air software upgrades, and a 10-year limited warranty.

“The expansion to include Enphase Storage is an important milestone in our long-standing collaboration with Arthur and the team at Momentum Solar,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We believe that partnerships with installers like Momentum Solar are central to helping us deliver an outstanding customer experience, which is an ideal pairing with our commitment to delivering the highest quality products.”