 

Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco, Inc. and Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic, are Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Interview provides insights and excitement surrounding MITI’s new clinic subsidiary “The Good Clinic (TM)” and the opening of its flagship unit in Minneapolis and outlook for overall company performance in 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) and The Good Clinic. The interview outlines the development of MITI’s team of experts, the development of The Good Clinic model, the evolution of the Company to date, and the goals for Q1 2021 and beyond.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Diamond and Howe explain the genesis and story behind the recent opening of its flagship location in the Norhaus apartment complex in Minneapolis, MN and the foundation built in 2020. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to focus on solidifying and establishing a team of experts that made this launch possible. Mitesco believes The Good Clinic was made perfectly for occurrences like COVID. With the current health care model not fitting the needs of consumers, The Good Clinic will be providing access to comprehensive primary care via telehealth and in-neighborhood clinics. The Good Clinic’s combined digital and in-person approach to care is essential for patients in 2021 and beyond and seamlessly addresses the widespread shortage of expert primary care.

Regarding the roll-out strategy moving forward, Michael Howe stated, "One key part of our expansion strategy is educating our residential tower developers on how to position our presence as their investment in improving the quality of living experience for their residents. Healthcare access is a key concern for consumers and a developer that provides the amenity of healthcare services draws more new tenants and enhances their ability to hold existing ones."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-mitesco-inc-miti/.

Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, recently announced that it has published a new research report on Mitesco, Inc. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3jaq9u7.

The Mission of Mitesco, Inc. formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc.
We have in development a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. We intend to acquire and implement technologies and services to improve the quality of care, reduce cost, and enhance consumer convenience. We are focused on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions and the team is adept at deal structures supportive of long-term organizational value. The holding company structure facilitates profitable growth and enables the acquired business to focus on scale. The MITI portfolio of companies will apply leading-edge solutions that emphasize stakeholder value and leverages distinct sector trends.

