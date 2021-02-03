II-VI Incorporated Wins Fujitsu Supply Chain Excellence Award 2020

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading supplier of transceivers, today announced that it received the Supply Chain Excellence Award 2020 from Fujitsu Network Communications Inc. at its virtual Supplier Appreciation Day held on January 14, 2021. II-VI was honored by Fujitsu in recognition of its excellent overall performance, including achievement of 100% on-time delivery.



“II-VI is proud to receive this recognition from Fujitsu and would like to thank our operations teams for their dedication to excellence that made it possible,” said Dr. Lee Xu, Sr. Vice President, Transceivers Business Unit. “The award is a strong demonstration of our ability to leverage our vertical integration and global supply chain management to deliver advanced transceivers at scale to a world-class equipment manufacturer that demands superior quality.”