Canada Carbon Clarifies Strategy

Canada Carbon is focusing its efforts on the development of its Miller Project (or the “Miller” or the “Project”), located in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge (GSLR), Quebec. The Miller Project hosts a marble and ultra-high purity hydrothermal graphite deposit.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or “Canada Carbon”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) herein provides clarification regarding the direction of the Company and provides answers to frequently asked questions.

Canada Carbon is targeting specialty or niche markets where high purity and high crystallinity natural graphite are essential. Tests to date have demonstrated that the Miller graphite has high crystallinity and that it can be purified to 99.9998%. This purity level of the Miller graphite means that it also meets nuclear purity standards. Canada Carbon compared its graphite purity testing results with the best natural graphite and the best synthetic samples available at the time and was found to be superior (https://www.canadacarbon.com/newsdetail?&newsfile=ccb_20150513.htm ). The Company’s target markets are certified reference materials (CRM), energy storage, fuel cells, small modular reactors, space technology, conductive additives and material for high-end battery anodes.

For the CRM market, the Company previously announced an order from LGC Standards Company (LGC). Canada Carbon’s January 4, 2021 press release explained the certification process for each batch of certified reference material. LGC will begin selling Canada Carbon graphite as a CRM only once the certification process is complete. The Company will inform stakeholders when the product is available for sale.

Each source of graphite has its own characteristics and end users. Depending on the application, there are specific requirements such as flake size, purity, crystallinity, density, expandability, etc. The qualification process to become a certified supplier can be lengthy. Canada Carbon provides a sample, based on the defined specifications, and the end user then submits this sample to its own internal testing. The Company is at various stages of qualification with a number of potential end users.

In 2014, Canada Carbon had a pilot flotation plant constructed to purify the graphite removed from the Miller Project site, as per its bulk ton sample permit. The objective was to test the effectiveness of the flotation process for graphite purification and to develop a flow sheet for future use in a feasibility level economic study of the Project. The Company still has quantities of graphite concentrate from the pilot plant. In addition, the Company has quantities of ore in super sacks which have still not been processed. This ore will be processed, as required, to provide samples to end-users for vendor qualification or to sell to LGC once the certification process is completed.