Year-end report 2020, January - December

Fourth quarter

Net sales for the fourth quarter reached SEK 405 m (346), corresponding to an in­crease of 17%. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 10 m on net sales

Order intake was SEK 408 m (337), cor­responding to an increase of 21%

Operating profit reached SEK 75 m (55, adjusted operating profit previous year was 33), equal to a 18.5% (15.9) operating margin

Profit after taxes totalled SEK 57 m (67, adjusted profit after taxes previous year was 31)

Earnings per share was SEK 1.21 (1.46, adjusted earnings per share previous year was 0.68)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 83 m (61)

HMS acquired 70% of the shares in Procentec B.V.

HMS acquired the remaining 25.1% of the shares in WEBfactory GmbH

The Board of Directors have decided on new financial targets for the Group



Yearly

Net sales for the year reached SEK 1,467 m (1,519), corresponding to a 3% decrease. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 19 m on net sales

Order intake was SEK 1,447 m (1,470), corresponding to a decrease of 2%

Operating profit was SEK 288 m (243, adjusted operating profit previous year was 246), equal to a 19.6% (16.0) operating margin

Profit after taxes totalled SEK 220 m (205, adjusted profit after taxes previous year was 188)

Earnings per share was SEK 4.79 (4.43, adjusted earnings per share previous year was 4.06)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 370 m (254)

The Board of Directors propose a dividend to the amount of SEK 2.00 (0) per share

Comment from the CEO

Back to growth in the fourth quarter

After some challenging quarters, we are pleased to see a trend break in the fourth quarter, and a recovering market. Both order intake, which amounted to SEK 408 million, and sales, which amounted to SEK 405 million, improved organically compared to the correspond­ing quarter last year – by 13% and 8% respectively. As communicated in the two latest quarterly reports, the gradual improvement in the market continues, but now also with growth compared to the cor­responding quarter last year.

Our efforts to improve the gross margin continue to develop favour­ably. Despite a currency headwind, we see a gross margin of 61.6% (61.2%) for the quarter and 62.0% (61.1%) for the full year. The quarter’s operating profit amounts to SEK 75 million, a significant improvement compared with the previous year. The positive result is driven by a recovery in sales combined with good gross margins and low operating expenditures. We estimate to have SEK 20 mil­lion in non-recurring savings, related to pandemic effects in sales and marketing in the fourth quarter. For the full year the same number is approximately SEK 48 million. For the full year, we achieved an operating margin of 19.6%, which is very close to our long-term target of 20%.