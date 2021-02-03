 

Year-end report 2020, January - December

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 14:00  |  52   |   |   

Fourth quarter

  • Net sales for the fourth quarter reached SEK 405 m (346), corresponding to an in­crease of 17%. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 10 m on net sales
  • Order intake was SEK 408 m (337), cor­responding to an increase of 21%
  • Operating profit reached SEK 75 m (55, adjusted operating profit previous year was 33), equal to a 18.5% (15.9) operating margin
  • Profit after taxes totalled SEK 57 m (67, adjusted profit after taxes previous year was 31)
  • Earnings per share was SEK 1.21 (1.46, adjusted earnings per share previous year was 0.68)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 83 m (61)
  • HMS acquired 70% of the shares in Procentec B.V.
  • HMS acquired the remaining 25.1% of the shares in WEBfactory GmbH
  • The Board of Directors have decided on new financial targets for the Group


Yearly

  • Net sales for the year reached SEK 1,467 m (1,519), corresponding to a 3% decrease. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 19 m on net sales
  • Order intake was SEK 1,447 m (1,470), corresponding to a decrease of 2%
  • Operating profit was SEK 288 m (243, adjusted operating profit previous year was 246), equal to a 19.6% (16.0) operating margin
  • Profit after taxes totalled SEK 220 m (205, adjusted profit after taxes previous year was 188)
  • Earnings per share was SEK 4.79 (4.43, adjusted earnings per share previous year was 4.06)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 370 m (254)
  • The Board of Directors propose a dividend to the amount of SEK 2.00 (0) per share

 

Comment from the CEO

Back to growth in the fourth quarter
After some challenging quarters, we are pleased to see a trend break in the fourth quarter, and a recovering market. Both order intake, which amounted to SEK 408 million, and sales, which amounted to SEK 405 million, improved organically compared to the correspond­ing quarter last year – by 13% and 8% respectively. As communicated in the two latest quarterly reports, the gradual improvement in the market continues, but now also with growth compared to the cor­responding quarter last year.

Our efforts to improve the gross margin continue to develop favour­ably. Despite a currency headwind, we see a gross margin of 61.6% (61.2%) for the quarter and 62.0% (61.1%) for the full year. The quarter’s operating profit amounts to SEK 75 million, a significant improvement compared with the previous year. The positive result is driven by a recovery in sales combined with good gross margins and low operating expenditures. We estimate to have SEK 20 mil­lion in non-recurring savings, related to pandemic effects in sales and marketing in the fourth quarter. For the full year the same number is approximately SEK 48 million. For the full year, we achieved an operating margin of 19.6%, which is very close to our long-term target of 20%.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Year-end report 2020, January - December Fourth quarter Net sales for the fourth quarter reached SEK 405 m (346), corresponding to an in­crease of 17%. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 10 m on net sales Order intake was SEK 408 m (337), cor­responding to an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Portage County Sheriff’s Department Selects Draganfly to Provide its Vital Intelligence ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Isracann Prepares to Import Canadian Cannabis into Israel and Europe
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Correction: Invitation to HMS Networks’ fourth quarter 2020 conference call
13.01.21
Invitation to HMS Networks’ fourth quarter 2020 conference call
11.01.21
HMS Networks’ Chief Product Officer resigns