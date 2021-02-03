LED Lighting, Controls and Energy Project Solutions and Maintenance Provider Orion Hosts Q3 Investor Call/Webcast Thurs. Feb. 11th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management, will host a conference call/webcast to review its FY 2021 third quarter results and outlook on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion plans to release its results premarket on the same morning.



Webcast/Call Details Date / Time: Thursday, February 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In: Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 for international Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mzc7jnup Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, ID#5357316 (available shortly after call through 2/18/21)

