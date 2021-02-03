Cabot Saint Lucia Reports Sales Success And Debuts New Oceanfront Offerings As Development Progresses

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot, the developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, announces the release of new real estate at Cabot Saint Lucia, nestled along the Saint Lucian hillside with striking views of the Caribbean Sea. After quietly launching its first phase of real estate in late 2020, land sales have exceeded $50 million. The second resort from the acclaimed Cabot brand is located on Point Hardy, a spectacular 375-acre peninsula at the northern tip of Saint Lucia. Situated along 1.5 miles of breathtaking coastline, the development will include a residential community with world-class amenities and a boutique resort anchored by a magnificent Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course.

"The challenges of the past several months have made our vision for Cabot Saint Lucia more relevant than ever," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. "Our goal is to create a beautiful place for families to enjoy amid the incredible natural surroundings of Saint Lucia. We're humbled by the overwhelming response to date and look forward to launching new real estate that meets the evolving needs of buyers today, including our first built product."

Families seeking multi-generational homes in easy-to-access locales with bountiful outdoor spaces have fueled sales at Cabot Saint Lucia. Phase One lots sold at an average price point of over $2.1 million, with buyers coming predominantly from the U.S. and Canada. Tours have taken place both virtually and on property in Saint Lucia, following government-mandated safety protocols. In the face of travel restrictions, many people have bought site unseen, a testament to the excitement for the development.

Phase Two real estate is now available for sale, including an exclusive offering of premium lots with endless views of the sparkling turquoise sea and highly anticipated, beautifully-crafted townhomes perched on one of the site's highest points. The landscape features tropical hillsides, sweeping meadows and coastal promontories along with striking elevation changes. Pricing for Phase Two ranges from $2 to $11 million.