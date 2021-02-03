UPDATE - CytomX Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTMX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies, today announced that it has issued and sold an additional 2,142,857 shares of common stock, pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares in connection with CytomX’s previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock. Including the shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, CytomX issued and sold a total of 16,428,571 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $7.00 per share in the offering, resulting in net proceeds to CytomX of approximately $107.7 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All shares in the offering were sold by CytomX.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Piper Sandler acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.