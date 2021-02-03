Berlin Global Advisors enters new practice areas and sectors with former Thyssenkrupp board member Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 03.02.2021, 14:45 | 52 | 0 | 0 03.02.2021, 14:45 |



Berlin (ots) -- Dr. Donatus Kaufmann, long-standing board member of Thyssenkrupp , joins themanagement team of Berlin Global Advisors (BGA) as Senior Partner as ofFebruary 3, 2021- With Donatus Kaufmann, the renowned business and political consulting firmenters promising sectors such as strategic transformation, M&A and IPO adviceas well as innovation management & high-tech funding- BGA positions itself as a strategic consulting firm with a holistic advisoryapproach at the intersection of international politics, business and capitalmarketsThe well-established strategic consulting firm for business and politics, BerlinGlobal Advisors (BGA), is going into attack mode and expanding its strategicconsulting expertise as of February 3rd with the addition of long-standingDAX-30 board member Dr. Donatus Kaufmann as Senior Partner. Kaufmann has anextraordinary breadth of experience across industries, subject areas andregions. He will expand BGA's services to include the fields of strategictransformation, M&A, IPO and FDI advisory, innovation & high-tech consulting,and strategic risk management. Together with Founder and Managing PartnerJan-Friedrich Kallmorgen and Senior Partner Ralf Welt, he will further developBGA into an internationally renowned strategy and government affairsconsultancy, as well as lead the new BGA office in Düsseldorf. In summer 2020,BGA further strengthened the firm with the addition of long-standing ambassadorof the Federal Republic of Germany in Russia, Rüdiger von Fritsch, as well asestablishing a team in Brussels."Entrepreneurial thinking, an overall view of the bigger picture and outstandingcompetence and experience at eye level are important to clients. This is exactlywhat we offer," Jan-Friedrich Kallmorgen is convinced. "Donatus Kaufmann is animportant cornerstone and driver of this orientation," Kallmorgen continues."Strategically developing Berlin Global Advisors and making it to one of themarket leaders in its strategic consulting fields is the entrepreneurialambition that excites me," Donatus Kaufmann states feistily. "The starting pointis excellent: an agile interdisciplinary team of this quality with many years ofexperience at the corridors of power in companies, politics and the capitalmarket is probably unique," Kaufmann continues.Holistic advisory services for a constantly changing worldBerlin Global Advisors is a high-end strategy advisor for companies, investorsand policymakers with a holistic international approach - as it is expressed inits tagline, "smart guidance in an uncertain world". Diesen Artikel teilen

