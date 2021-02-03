Berlin Global Advisors enters new practice areas and sectors with former Thyssenkrupp board member
- Dr. Donatus Kaufmann, long-standing board member of Thyssenkrupp, joins the
management team of Berlin Global Advisors (BGA) as Senior Partner as of
February 3, 2021
- With Donatus Kaufmann, the renowned business and political consulting firm
enters promising sectors such as strategic transformation, M&A and IPO advice
as well as innovation management & high-tech funding
- BGA positions itself as a strategic consulting firm with a holistic advisory
approach at the intersection of international politics, business and capital
markets
The well-established strategic consulting firm for business and politics, Berlin
Global Advisors (BGA), is going into attack mode and expanding its strategic
consulting expertise as of February 3rd with the addition of long-standing
DAX-30 board member Dr. Donatus Kaufmann as Senior Partner. Kaufmann has an
extraordinary breadth of experience across industries, subject areas and
regions. He will expand BGA's services to include the fields of strategic
transformation, M&A, IPO and FDI advisory, innovation & high-tech consulting,
and strategic risk management. Together with Founder and Managing Partner
Jan-Friedrich Kallmorgen and Senior Partner Ralf Welt, he will further develop
BGA into an internationally renowned strategy and government affairs
consultancy, as well as lead the new BGA office in Düsseldorf. In summer 2020,
BGA further strengthened the firm with the addition of long-standing ambassador
of the Federal Republic of Germany in Russia, Rüdiger von Fritsch, as well as
establishing a team in Brussels.
"Entrepreneurial thinking, an overall view of the bigger picture and outstanding
competence and experience at eye level are important to clients. This is exactly
what we offer," Jan-Friedrich Kallmorgen is convinced. "Donatus Kaufmann is an
important cornerstone and driver of this orientation," Kallmorgen continues.
"Strategically developing Berlin Global Advisors and making it to one of the
market leaders in its strategic consulting fields is the entrepreneurial
ambition that excites me," Donatus Kaufmann states feistily. "The starting point
is excellent: an agile interdisciplinary team of this quality with many years of
experience at the corridors of power in companies, politics and the capital
market is probably unique," Kaufmann continues.
Holistic advisory services for a constantly changing world
Berlin Global Advisors is a high-end strategy advisor for companies, investors
and policymakers with a holistic international approach - as it is expressed in
its tagline, "smart guidance in an uncertain world".
