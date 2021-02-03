Grow Lights Market worth $4.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Grow Lights Market with Covid-19 Impact and Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Installation Type (New and Retrofit), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms), Sales Channels, Spectrum, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing government support for the adoption of solid-state lighting technology and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) practices, growing investments in projects related to vertical farms and greenhouses, and rising adoption of indoor farming in urban areas.

The hardware segment of grow lights market to hold larger market share between 2021 and 2026

The hardware segment of the grow lights market, by offering is estimated to hold larger market share in 2026. The key factors for the growth of the market are the increasing number of new lighting installations in greenhouses and vertical farms and the growing support of governments of different countries promoting the adoption of CEA facilities.

The cannabis segment to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cannabis segment of the grow lights market, by cultivation, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The legalization of cannabis production is gaining momentum in different parts of the world as lawmakers globally are working toward this process. This is certainly going to benefit all categories of cannabis growers, and at the same time, manufacturers of LED grow lights are expected to benefit the most from this. Cannabis is also considered as a high value crop by growers and hence the cultivation of cannabis is growing at a faster pace.

The new installations segment to hold larger market share from 2021 to 2026

The new installations segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the grow lights market from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the extensive deployment of LED grow lights in new vertical farms and greenhouses. Strong government support for adopting CEA practices and surging awareness regarding the benefits associated with LED grow lights are also expected to contribute to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.