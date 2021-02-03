tZERO Signs Agreement With Transfer Agent and Issuance Platform, Vertalo

tZERO , a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital securities, announced today it signed a technology integration agreement with Vertalo , a digital transfer agent that enables the issuance and management of compliant digital securities and connects broker-dealers, issuers, custodians, and exchanges through its B2B SaaS platform. Following the integration, Vertalo’s technology will be interoperable with tZERO’s technology stack, which powers the alternative trading system (ATS) that is operated by tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “We are excited to integrate Vertalo into the tZERO ecosystem. Issuers that have tokenized with Vertalo will now have private digital securities compatible with our trading ecosystem, providing them a path to secondary liquidity.”

Through its platform, Vertalo connects and enables the digital security ecosystem by utilizing blockchain technology to simplify investor onboarding, manage digital cap tables, and facilitate secondary market liquidity. There are currently 35 companies utilizing Vertalo’s investor onboarding, tokenization and transfer agent services, including Deal Box, a capital markets consulting firm that aims to digitize 22 equity offerings through Vertalo on the Tezos Blockchain.

Vertalo CEO and Co-founder Dave Hendricks said, “We have collaborated with Saum, his development team, and their internal counsel to integrate Vertalo’s SEC-registered transfer agent into tZERO’s ecosystem and provide our customers with access to a market-leading secondary liquidity platform for digital securities, the tZERO ATS. Our goal is to lead the widespread adoption of digital assets and this integration was a natural fit.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in a single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.