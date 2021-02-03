Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported January 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

Energy OI up 4% y/y Henry Hub ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 27% y/y Record EU natural gas ADV up 14% y/y Record TTF natural gas ADV up 17% y/y including record ADV of more than 347,500 contracts on January 12 Record JKM ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 42% including record OI of approximately 125,000 contracts on January 14 Environmentals OI up 5% y/y



Equities & Interest Rates Sterling OI up 5% y/y Record SONIA ADV up 291%; OI up 142% y/y SOFR ADV up 130% y/y; OI up 81% y/y FTSE ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 16% y/y NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 67% y/y NYSE Equity Options ADV up 108% y/y



About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

