Moderna Announces Amendment to Supply Agreement with Switzerland for an Additional 6 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

“We are grateful for the confidence and support shown by the Swiss Federal Government as they increase their supply agreement with us,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Switzerland has played a key role in Moderna’s history, and we are delighted with the support of so many stakeholders as we continue to build Moderna’s first commercial organization outside of North America.”

The initial procurement by the Swiss Federal Government for 4.5 million doses was announced on August 7, 2020, and this was subsequently increased to 7.5 million doses on December 8, 2020. The additional 6 million doses announced today will be delivered beginning in the summer of 2021, with an option to receive doses in the first half of 2022 as Moderna explores potential vaccine boosters to address emerging variants.

On January 12, 2021, Swissmedic authorized the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, according to the ordinary approvals procedure and based on a rolling submission of data and the totality of scientific evidence shared by the Company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study announced on November 30, 2020.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (referred to in the U.S. as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease’s (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.