Powered by Everbridge Statewide Deployment, West Virginia Leads Nation with Nearly 100% of First Round Doses of Vaccine Administered

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the State of West Virginia, utilizing the company’s Vaccine Distribution software platform to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations across the state, administered nearly 100% of first round doses. Since the launch of the Everbridge vaccine registration system, 156,000 residents registered to receive the vaccine. West Virginia also became the first state in the nation to complete its second round of COVID-19 vaccinations at all nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide and immunized all teachers over the age of 50 that opted to take the vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Virginia has given out more second doses per capita than any other state, with more than three percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Rapidly deploying Everbridge vaccine distribution software, West Virginia successfully turns each first-round dose into an immunization.

Highlighting West Virginia’s successful vaccine distribution, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a press announcement identifying Everbridge’s vaccine distribution software platform for ‘providing a statewide, coordinated and high-capacity alternative to residents.’ The press release points to the value of the Everbridge system in ‘helping West Virginia line up residents for the vaccine,’ providing ‘real-time updates on vaccine availability – by email, text or phone,’ and enabling residents to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated as supplies allow.

As West Virginia Governor Jim Justice explained on CBS News’ Face The Nation, “We're saving lives. We're putting our kids back in school. West Virginia has been the ‘diamond in the rough’ that a lot of people have missed. We’re first in the nation on being able to test all the people in our nursing homes. That’s why we’re leading the nation. We didn't sit on our hands. We acted. We’ve got to get shots in people’s arms, and every day we put a shot in somebody’s arm, we’re saving a life.”

West Virginia also represents as the only state in the country to prioritize school employees as essential, moving them to elevated status to receive the vaccine. Governor Justice reiterated that all teachers, service personnel, and other school employees who are interested in being vaccinated should register on the Everbridge portal, which allows for those signing up to list their occupation and place of work.