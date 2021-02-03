 

Enzo Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Polyclonal Antibodies Against Osteoporosis Drug Target Sclerostin

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the recent issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,899,827 entitled “Antibodies Specific for Sulfation Sites of Sclerostin”.

The new patent is a member of a broader U.S. and international patent family that also includes issued patents and pending patent applications for therapies including monoclonal antibodies and small synthetic peptides used to inhibit sclerostin in the treatment of bone disorders such as osteoporosis. Enzo’s patent focuses on polyclonal antibodies that bind a specific region of human sclerostin, a protein that is a negative regulator of bone growth. Sclerostin is produced in osteocytes, a type of bone cell, and is known to inhibit bone formation. The maintenance of bone over time requires a balance between the formation of new bone tissue and the breakdown and removal (resorption) of old bone tissue.

Elazar Rabbani, Ph.D., CEO of Enzo, commented: “This patent for polyclonal antibodies is the latest to arise from Enzo’s work demonstrating a critical regulatory role for two sulfation sites that are present in the human sclerostin protein. In addition to monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies targeting these regions, our patent portfolio also covers small synthetic peptides having sequences derived from the same regions, which have been shown to inhibit the interaction between sclerostin and its receptor and which, therefore, could potentially be used as therapeutics in the treatment of bone loss disorders such as osteoporosis.”

Osteoporosis is a medical condition that causes bones to become brittle (due to low bone density and quality), making them more susceptible to fractures. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), about 200 million people worldwide and 53 million people in the U.S. suffer from osteoporosis disorder and approximately 50% of women and 25% of men age 50 and older will break a bone due to osteoporosis. The global market for drugs to treat osteoporosis is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.4%, reaching $10.9 billion by 2026.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

Enzo Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Polyclonal Antibodies Against Osteoporosis Drug Target Sclerostin NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the recent issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,899,827 entitled “Antibodies Specific …

