 

Nicholas Financial Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

  • Income year-over-year before income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased by 821.3% compared to prior year third quarter
  • Pre-tax yield as a percentage of average finance receivables for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased to 7.63% compared to 0.98% during the prior year third quarter
  • Net Portfolio Yield for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased to 23.0% compared to 15.5% during the prior year third quarter
  • Originations year-over-year on new Contracts purchased for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 14.5% compared to prior year third quarter
  • Originations year-over-year on Direct Loans for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased by 2.6% compared to prior year third quarter
  • Accounts 60+ days delinquent decreased to 3.9%, excluding Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts, compared to 4.0% as of the prior year third quarter

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) announced net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $3.8 million compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.49 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $0.04 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Total revenue decreased 3.3% to $14.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $15.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which included realized gains of $0.2 million and unrealized gains of $1.1 million on equity investments during the three months ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported income before income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $5.0 million compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $1.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to an income tax expense of $0.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company announced net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 of $6.5 million compared to $1.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.85 for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $0.15 for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Total revenue decreased 9.5% to $42.7 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $47.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, which included realized and unrealized gains of $1.3 million on equity investments during the nine months ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported income before income taxes for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 of $8.2 million compared to $1.7 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. The Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $1.7 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $0.5 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2019.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, the Company originated $60.3 million in finance receivables, collected $87.5 million in principal payments, reduced debt by a net amount of $29.8 million, repurchased $0.7 million of common stock, and increased cash by $4.6 million.

“For the third consecutive Quarter we recognized near-record low losses and strong portfolio performance in terms of organic delinquency control,” stated Doug Marohn, President and CEO of Nicholas Financial, Inc. “We continue to enjoy these results without any increase in deferments and without the use of any special Covid-19 related customer assistance programs. Indirect sales finance originations continue to be soft, but our direct loan originations are strong.”

“The increase in core earnings is exciting and is a testament to our successful implementation and execution of Nicholas’ business strategy,” Marohn continued. “This unique and disciplined business model is being replicated in new markets as we look to continue our expansion. We have just completed several new offices expansions and continue to initiate expansion in several others states including Texas, Arizona, Utah, Idaho and New Mexico. This will allow us to be prepared to maximize originations potential when the market starts to return to normal levels.”

        

Key Performance Indicators on Contracts Purchased  
(Purchases in thousands)  
        Number of             Average                              
Fiscal Year     Contracts     Principal Amount     Amount     Average       Average       Average  
/Quarter     Purchased     Purchased#     Financed*^     APR*       Discount%*       Term*  
2021       4,878     $ 49,388     $ 10,132       23.5   %     7.4   %     46  
  3       1,483       15,285       10,307       23.4   %     7.5   %     46  
  2       1,709       17,307       10,127       23.5   %     6.8   %     46  
  1       1,686       16,796       9,962       23.5   %     8.0   %     46  
2020       7,647     $ 76,696     $ 10,035       23.4   %     7.9   %     47  
4       1,991       19,658       9,873       23.5   %   7.9   %     46  
3       1,753       17,880       10,200       23.3   %   7.6   %     47  
2       2,011       20,104       9,997       23.5   %   7.9   %     46  
1       1,892       19,054       10,071       23.4   %   8.3   %     47  
2019       7,684     $ 77,499     $ 10,086       23.5   %     8.2   %     47  
4       2,151       21,233       9,871       23.5   %     8.0   %     46  
3       1,625       16,476       10,139       23.5   %     8.1   %     47  
2       1,761       17,845       10,133       23.5   %     8.4   %     47  
1       2,147       21,945       10,221       23.7   %     8.3   %     48  


Key Performance Indicators on Direct Loans Originated
(Originations in thousands) 		 
    Number of     Principal                            
Fiscal Year   Loans     Amount     Average Amount     Average       Average  
/Quarter   Originated     Originated     Financed*^     APR*       Term*  
2021     2,744     $ 10,864     $ 4,054       29.6   %     24  
3     1,265       4,605       3,641       30.9   %     22  
2     924       3,832       4,147       29.2   %     25  
1     555       2,427       4,373     28.7   %     26  
2020     3,142     $ 12,638     $ 4,017     28.2   %     25  
4     720       3,104       4,310     28.6   %     25  
3     1,137       4,490       3,949     28.4   %     24  
2     739       2,988       4,043     27.4   %     25  
1     546       2,056       3,765     28.2   %     24  
2019     1,918     $ 7,741     $ 4,036     26.4   %     25  
4     236       1,240       4,654     27.3   %     24  
3     738       2,999       4,063     25.9   %     25  
2     495       1,805       3,646     26.5   %     25  
1     449       1,697       3,779     25.7   %     28  

*Each average included in the tables is calculated as a simple average.
^Average amount financed is calculated as a single loan amount.
#Bulk portfolio purchase excluded for period-over-period comparability

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch locations in primarily Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. States. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”) and sells consumer-finance related products. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc’s new releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, its ability to obtain the expected financial and tax benefits from the CARES Act, and its ability to obtain loan forgiveness under its PPP loan, that involve risks and uncertainties, including risk relating to competition and our ability to increase and maintain yield and profitability at desirable levels, as well as risks relating to general economic conditions, including in connection with the current COVID-19 pandemic, access to bank financing, our ability to expand the geographical scope of, and otherwise continue growing, our Direct Loan operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020. When used in this document, the words “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “will”, “may”, “plan,” “believe”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of Company management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or expect. All forward-looking statements and cautionary statements included in this document are made as of the date hereof based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or cautionary statement.


Nicholas Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited, Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

  Three months ended     Nine months ended    
    December 31,     December 31,    
    2020     2019     2020     2019    
Revenue:                                    
Interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 13,180     $ 14,973     $ 41,395       $ 47,199    
Realized gain on equity investments     238       -       238         -    
Unrealized gain on equity investments     1,056       -       1,101         -    
Total revenue     14,474       14,973       42,734         47,199    
Expenses:                                    
Operating expenses     7,407       7,950       22,881         25,848    
Provision for credit losses     650       4,597       7,000         12,982    
Interest expense     1,442       1,886       4,660         6,672    
Total expenses     9,499       14,433       34,541         45,502    
Income before income taxes     4,975       540       8,193         1,697    
Income tax expense     1,190       229       1,711         527    
Net income   $ 3,785     $ 311     $ 6,482       $ 1,170    
Earnings per share:                                    
Basic   $ 0.49     $ 0.04     $ 0.84       $ 0.15    
Diluted   $ 0.49     $ 0.04     $ 0.85       $ 0.15    
                                     

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, In Thousands)

    December 31,     March 31,  
    2020     2020  
Cash and restricted cash   $ 29,261     $ 24,684  
Equity investments with readily determinable fair values     4,286       -  
Finance receivables, net     172,386       199,781  
Repossessed assets     805       1,340  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,940       2,598  
Other assets     5,015       10,415  
Total assets   $ 214,693     $ 238,818  
Credit facility, net of debt issuance costs   $ 91,547     $ 124,255  
Note payable     3,244       -  
Operating lease liabilities     2,929       2,652  
Other liabilities     3,513       4,332  
Total liabilities     101,233       131,239  
Shareholders’ equity     113,460       107,579  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 214,693     $ 238,818  
Book value per share   $ 14.69     $ 13.78  


    Three months ended     Nine months ended    
    December 31,     December 31,    
    (In thousands)     (In thousands)    
Portfolio Summary   2020     2019     2020     2019    
Average finance receivables (1)   $ 192,966     $ 219,618     $ 203,996       $ 230,527    
Average indebtedness (2)   $ 101,522     $ 119,518     $ 112,476       $ 136,164    
Interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 13,180     $ 14,973     $ 41,395       $ 47,199    
Interest expense     1,442       1,886       4,660         6,672    
Net interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 11,738     $ 13,087     $ 36,735       $ 40,527    
Portfolio yield (3)     27.32   %   27.27   %   27.06   %     27.30   %
Interest expense as a percentage of average finance receivables     2.99   %   3.44   %   3.05   %     3.86   %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average finance receivables     1.35   %   8.37   %   4.58   %     7.51   %
Net portfolio yield (3)     22.98   %   15.46   %   19.43   %     15.93   %
Operating expenses as a percentage of average finance receivables     15.35   %   14.48   %   14.96   %     14.95   %
Pre-tax yield as a percentage of average finance receivables (4)     7.63   %   0.98   %   4.47   %     0.98   %
Net charge-off percentage (5)     6.30   %   8.84   %   5.94   %     9.63   %
Finance receivables                   $ 188,626       $ 211,813    
Allowance percentage (6)                     4.81   %     6.27   %
Total reserves percentage (7)                     8.76   %     10.35   %

Note: All three-month and nine-month statement of income performance indicators expressed as percentages have been annualized.        

(1)    Average finance receivables represent the average of finance receivables throughout the period.
(2)    Average indebtedness represents the average outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
(3)    Portfolio yield represents interest and fee income on finance receivables as a percentage of average finance receivables. Net portfolio yield represents (a) interest and fee income on finance receivables minus (b) interest expense minus (c) the provision for credit losses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.
(4)    Pre-tax yield represents net portfolio yield minus operating expenses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.
(5)    Net charge-off percentage represents net charge-offs (charge-offs less recoveries) divided by average finance receivables, outstanding during the period, annualized for 12 months.
(6)    Allowance percentage represents the allowance for credit losses divided by finance receivables outstanding as of ending balance sheet date.
(7)    Total reserves percentage represents the allowance for credit losses, purchase price discount, and unearned dealer discounts divided by finance receivables outstanding as of ending balance sheet date.


The following tables present certain information regarding the delinquency rates experienced by the Company with respect to automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) and direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”), excluding any Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts:

(In thousands, except percentages)

Contracts   Balance                                                  
    Outstanding     30 – 59 days     60 – 89 days       90 – 119 days       120+       Total    
December 31, 2020   $ 174,170     $ 12,914     $ 4,955       $ 2,117       $ 28       $ 20,014    
              7.41   %   2.84   %     1.22   %     0.02   %     11.49   %
December 31, 2019   $ 200,092     $ 16,748     $ 5,993       $ 2,279       $ 47       $ 25,067    
              8.37   %   3.00   %     1.14   %     0.02   %     12.53   %
             
Direct Loans   Balance                                                  
    Outstanding     30 – 59 days     60 – 89 days       90 – 119 days       120+       Total    
December 31, 2020   $ 14,227     $ 442     $ 188       $ 110       $ 4       $ 744    
              3.11   %   1.32   %     0.77   %     0.03   %     5.23   %
December 31, 2019   $ 11,423     $ 331     $ 123       $ 68       $ 3       $ 525    
              2.90   %   1.08   %     0.60   %     0.03   %     4.60   %

The following table presents selected information on Contracts purchased and Direct Loans originated by the Company:    

    Contracts     Direct Loans    
    Three months ended     Three months ended    
    December 31,     December 31,    
    (Purchases in thousands)     (Originations in thousands)    
    2020     2019     2020     2019    
Purchases/Originations   $ 15,285     $ 17,880     $ 4,605       $ 4,490    
Average APR     23.4   %   23.3   %   30.9   %   28.4   %
Average discount     7.5   %   7.6   % N/A       N/A    
Average term (months)     46       47       22         24    
Average amount financed   $ 10,307     $ 10,200     $ 3,641       $ 3,949    
Number of contracts     1,483       1,753       1,265         1,137    
                                     
    Contracts     Direct Loans    
    Nine months ended     Nine months ended    
    December 31,     December 31,    
    (Purchases in thousands)     (Originations in thousands)    
    2020     2019     2020     2019    
Purchases/Originations   $ 49,388     $ 57,038     $ 10,864       $ 9,534    
Average APR     23.5   %   23.4   %   29.6   %     28.0   %
Average discount     7.4   %   7.9   % N/A       N/A    
Average term (months)     46       47       24         24    
Average amount financed   $ 10,132     $ 10,089     $ 4,054       $ 3,919    
Number of contracts     4,878       5,656       2,744         2,422    


The following table presents selected information on the entire Contract and Direct Loan portfolios of the Company:

    Contracts     Direct Loans    
    As of     As of    
    December 31,     December 31,    
Portfolio   2020     2019     2020     2019    
Average APR     22.7   %   22.7   %   28.4   %     27.0   %
Average discount     7.6   %   7.7   % N/A       N/A    
Average term (months)     51     51     26       26    
Number of active contracts     23,388       25,995       4,126         3,376    


Contact:
Irina Nashtatik
CFO
Ph # (727)-726-0763




