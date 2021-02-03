Oncology Pharma Extends Its Licensing Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Human Oncology

 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireOncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC: ONPH) is pleased to announce that it has extended its Licensing Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for use in Human Oncology.

NanoSmart's patented, human-derived, anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) binds to necrotic tissue that is present in and around all solid tumors. When a tumor grows uncontrollably, parts of the tumor are cut off from the blood supply and die, leaving pockets of necrosis (massive cell death) within the tumor. ANA can be used to effectively and universally target all types of solid tumors.

Lipid nanoparticles, such as liposomes and nanoemulsions, can be used to encapsulate existing and FDA-approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Incorporating an API into a nanoparticle inherently improves its safety and efficacy profile in two ways:

  1. The lipid barrier serves as a protective barrier between the highly-toxic API and healthy tissues it comes into contact with while in circulation.
  2. The composition and size of the nanoparticle can be manipulated to optimize bioavailability and tissue distribution.

NanoSmart's lipid nanoparticle formulations are additionally conjugated to its patented tumor-targeting ANA to "anchor" targeted nanoparticles at the tumor sites, and thereby achieve focused delivery of the API to the tumor site where it is needed most. 

Oncology Pharma stated, "We are pleased to be furthering our relationship with NanoSmart and pursuing their direction in human oncology".

About NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms that utilize anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to target existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

About Oncology Pharma, Inc.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC: ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:
For additional information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:
One Sansome Street, Suite 3500
San Francisco, CA 94104
Phone: 415-869-1038
Fax: 415-946-8801 
Email: info@oncology-pharma.com




