Alto Ingredients Awarded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Certification

Mike Kandris, Alto Ingredients’ CEO, said, “Our commitment to provide our customers the absolute best quality products is reflected by this significant achievement. In October of 2020, we obtained our ISO 9001 certification, the world's most widely recognized standard for quality management systems. Now with our internationally recognized ICH Q7 certification, our alcohol is certified for use as an active pharmaceutical ingredient. Markets for our alcohol include use in beauty and oral care products such as foundation and mouthwash, in addition to other uses within the pharmaceutical and personal care product industries. Our dedication to quality required to attain ICH Q7 allows us to safely and consistently serve our domestic markets as well as a growing export market.

“We thank our customers for assisting us in developing our quality program and providing support through the successful completion of our ICH Q7 audits. Attaining this certification deepens our existing customer relationships and also opens the door to new opportunities. With our ICP facility now ISO 9001 and ICH Q7 certified, we can more effectively meet anticipated customer demand for our specialty alcohols and essential ingredients.”

About ICH Q7

The International Council for Harmonization (ICH) Guideline is intended to provide guidance regarding Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) under an appropriate system for managing quality. It is also intended to help ensure that APIs meet the requirements for quality and purity that they purport or are represented to possess.

This Guideline applies to the manufacture of APIs for use in human drug (medicinal) products. It applies to the manufacture of sterile APIs only up to the point immediately prior to the APIs being rendered sterile. The sterilization and aseptic processing of sterile APIs are not covered by this guidance but should be performed in accordance with GMP guidelines for drug (medicinal) products as defined by local authorities. For more information please visit: https://www.ich.org/page/quality-guidelines.