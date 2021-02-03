Safe-T Group Ltd. to Participate at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021

Mr. Daniel will provide an overview of the Company and its Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated work-from-home (WFH) and Safe-T’s ZoneZero technology is capable of providing secure access for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. ZoneZero looks to secure network access whether an employee is in the office or working from home. It is the only secure access platform in the world that can integrate with existing VPN platforms or it can replace existing infrastructure to ensure secure access.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T Group, will be available to meet on a one-on-one basis at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

During 2020, the Company launched six innovative products for secure remote access and data collection, all of which received increased interest from customers and partners with established new presences in APAC, the UAE, Africa and most parts of Europe, including engagements with respected industry leaders like Fujitsu.

Safe-T Group will also be showcasing its recently updated Company presentation throughout the conference and it will also be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

Please contact A.G.P. salesperson to schedule a meeting or you may also email your request to SFET@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.