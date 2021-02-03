 

Safe-T Group Ltd. to Participate at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 14:31  |  50   |   |   

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T Group, will be available to meet on a one-on-one basis at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Mr. Daniel will provide an overview of the Company and its Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated work-from-home (WFH) and Safe-T’s ZoneZero technology is capable of providing secure access for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. ZoneZero looks to secure network access whether an employee is in the office or working from home. It is the only secure access platform in the world that can integrate with existing VPN platforms or it can replace existing infrastructure to ensure secure access.

During 2020, the Company launched six innovative products for secure remote access and data collection, all of which received increased interest from customers and partners with established new presences in APAC, the UAE, Africa and most parts of Europe, including engagements with respected industry leaders like Fujitsu.

Safe-T Group will also be showcasing its recently updated Company presentation throughout the conference and it will also be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

Please contact A.G.P. salesperson to schedule a meeting or you may also email your request to SFET@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe-T Group Ltd. to Participate at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 4, 2021 HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T Group, will be available to meet …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
How to Secure Remote Access with VPNs? Safe-T Strengthen Relations with its Partners
08.01.21
Safe-T Group Ltd. Estimates Record-High Annual Revenues of Approximately $4.9 Million Representing ~50% Growth YoY 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
1
Safe-T Group Ltd - Datenaustauschlösungen für eine Reihe von Branchen