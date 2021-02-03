 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Now Part of Elite Businesses Earning Better Business Bureau Accreditation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 14:38  |  36   |   |   

FORT WORTH, TX, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that the naming of the Company and its subsidiaries are now part of the elite group of businesses that have earned BBB (Better Business Bureau) Accreditation by committing to the BBB Standards. 

These standards are based on BBB’s determination of the attributes of a better business.  They include: 

Build Trust.  A business must establish and maintain a positive track record in the marketplace, including fulfilling all competency and trade licensing requirements.  The business must be free of any government action that demonstrated a significant failure to support BBB principles. 

Advertise Honestly.  Follow established legal and ethical advertising and selling practices.  Tell the truth, including being clear in all written and verbal representations. 

Be Transparent.  Disclose all material facts that bear on a customer’s decision to buy. 

Honor Promises.  Fulfill all contracts, commitments and be responsive in case of a dispute. 

Safeguard Privacy.  Collect personal information only as needed and protect against any unauthorized disclosure. 

“The final standard is to embody integrity.  We are pleased that ADM Endeavors and its subsidiaries meet the rigid standards established by the BBB and we are delighted to have received its accreditation,” said CEO Marc Johnson. 

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584




