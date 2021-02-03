 

HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company R2 Technologies Receives Final Tranche of $30 Million Investment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 14:45  |  56   |   |   

Investment to Fund Launch of First-to-Market Glacial Rx and Glacial Spa Aesthetic Skin Treatments

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) today announced that R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2"), founded by HC2’s portfolio company Pansend Life Sciences (“Pansend”), has received $10 million in funding from Huadong Medicine Company Limited (“Huadong”), a leading publicly traded Chinese pharmaceutical company. Huadong’s investment will be used to fund the launch of R2 Technologies’ first-to-market innovations Glacial Rx and Glacial Spa. In exchange for its equity investment in R2, Huadong receives exclusive distribution rights for R2’s products in the China and selected Asia-Pacific markets.

Glacial Rx is the first CryoAesthetic age spot removal treatment that is FDA-cleared to remove benign lesions and temporarily reduce pain, swelling and inflammation, and Glacial Spa is a unique cooling experience that brightens and evens skin tone. R2 will commence the distribution of Glacial Rx to U.S. aesthetic providers and the distribution of Glacial Spa to high-end spas in China.

“We appreciate Huadong’s continued investment and believe their commitment to R2 is a testament to the significant market opportunity for these revolutionary products,” said Wayne Barr, Chief Executive Officer of HC2. “Pansend Life Sciences is a key component of HC2’s business, and we look forward to driving continued growth in this dynamic and evolving sector.”

Tim Holt, R2 Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are proud to have the Huadong team’s wealth of knowledge as both an investor and strategic business partner supporting our mission. We look forward to our future successes together as we bring Glacial Rx and Glacial Spa to market.”

This investment constitutes the third and final tranche of Huadong’s $30 million equity investment at a predetermined post-money valuation of $113 million for R2, established at the time of R2’s Series B close in June 2019.

R2 is actively taking orders for aesthetic providers who want to offer the new Glacial Rx treatment in-office. To learn more about R2 Technologies and its upcoming launch, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) has a class-leading portfolio of assets primarily in Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Spectrum and Insurance. HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York and through its subsidiaries employs 2,848 people. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company R2 Technologies Receives Final Tranche of $30 Million Investment Investment to Fund Launch of First-to-Market Glacial Rx and Glacial Spa Aesthetic Skin TreatmentsNEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) today announced that R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2"), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
HC2 Holdings Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $330 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
25.01.21
HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering and Concurrent Convertible Notes Exchange
22.01.21
HC2 Holdings Seeks to Refinance Substantially All of its Existing Debt
19.01.21
HC2 Completes Sale of Beyond6 Clean Energy Business
13.01.21
HC2 Shares Potential Impact of the New Congress on Infrastructure Spending and the Potential Opportunities for its DBM Global Subsidiary – The Largest Steel Fabrication Company in the U.S.
05.01.21
Glacial Rx System Named Among ‘2021 Launches Doctors are Buzzing About’