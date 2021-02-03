HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company R2 Technologies Receives Final Tranche of $30 Million Investment

Glacial Rx is the first CryoAesthetic age spot removal treatment that is FDA-cleared to remove benign lesions and temporarily reduce pain, swelling and inflammation, and Glacial Spa is a unique cooling experience that brightens and evens skin tone. R2 will commence the distribution of Glacial Rx to U.S. aesthetic providers and the distribution of Glacial Spa to high-end spas in China.

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) today announced that R2 Technologies Inc. ("R2"), founded by HC2’s portfolio company Pansend Life Sciences (“Pansend”), has received $10 million in funding from Huadong Medicine Company Limited (“Huadong”), a leading publicly traded Chinese pharmaceutical company. Huadong’s investment will be used to fund the launch of R2 Technologies’ first-to-market innovations Glacial Rx and Glacial Spa. In exchange for its equity investment in R2, Huadong receives exclusive distribution rights for R2’s products in the China and selected Asia-Pacific markets.

“We appreciate Huadong’s continued investment and believe their commitment to R2 is a testament to the significant market opportunity for these revolutionary products,” said Wayne Barr, Chief Executive Officer of HC2. “Pansend Life Sciences is a key component of HC2’s business, and we look forward to driving continued growth in this dynamic and evolving sector.”

Tim Holt, R2 Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are proud to have the Huadong team’s wealth of knowledge as both an investor and strategic business partner supporting our mission. We look forward to our future successes together as we bring Glacial Rx and Glacial Spa to market.”

This investment constitutes the third and final tranche of Huadong’s $30 million equity investment at a predetermined post-money valuation of $113 million for R2, established at the time of R2’s Series B close in June 2019.

R2 is actively taking orders for aesthetic providers who want to offer the new Glacial Rx treatment in-office. To learn more about R2 Technologies and its upcoming launch, visit glacialskin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

