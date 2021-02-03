 

Natural Health Trends to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

HONG KONG, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends’ President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
Conference ID: 13714821
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142946
Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 10, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13714821.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com

Investors:
ADDO Investor Relations
Tel: 310-829-5400
investor.relations@nhtglobal.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natural Health Trends to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10th HONG KONG, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus