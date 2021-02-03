Update on Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced the call-in information and an updated agenda for the shareholder conference call on Friday February 5th at 9:00 am.

During the call, Generex President & CEO Joe Moscato will discuss the agenda as well as new developments with the COVID-19 vaccine program.

Mr. Moscato said, “We continue to make significant progress toward the clinical development of our Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine with the completion of our ex-vivo study of the immune response elicited by the Ii-Key epitopes selected for the final vaccine formulation. We await results of a mouse immunogenicity study requested by FDA to demonstrate the ability of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to elicit a neutralizing antibody response and the T cell activation to generate a long-term memory immune response, thereby demonstrating the potential for a Complete Vaccine against COVID-19. We are using this transgenic mouse model that is genetically modified with part of the human immune system called the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) to study T cell activation in an animal model of the human immune system. We have initiated the GMP production of the Ii-Key vaccine with our long-time GMP partner and contracted with a major manufacturer to fill and finish the final vaccine product in preparation for impending human clinical trials. Additionally, I will discuss our China partnership and our plans for technology transfer and vaccine development in China. Lastly, I hope to have additional information to share about ongoing discussions to license therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 disease. I look forward to sharing details with shareholders on Friday.”